The Detroit Lions had a season high in rushing yards in head coach Dan Campbell's first game as the team's play caller. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn had called the plays for the first eight games of the year, only to see the Lions off to an 0-8 start and with one of the worst offenses in football.

Campbell took over the play-calling duties from Lynn prior to the Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Detroit finished in a tie -- which is better than a loss. The Lions were more efficient moving the ball on the ground than at any point this season, even if they only had 77 passing yards in the contest.

Campbell didn't reveal if he will call the plays again this week against the Cleveland Browns, and Lynn is okay with not calling them going forward.

"I don't see it as a demotion," Lynn said Thursday, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free-Press. "I've been in Dan's shoes, and if I was 0-8 and I need to spark my team, then as an offensive guy, I probably would've done the same thing, to be honest with you, and I have. I would be a hypocrite if I didn't agree with what he did."

Only one coach can talk to the quarterback in the headset, which was Campbell's reasoning for taking over play calling. Campbell wanted direct communication with Goff during the game, even though Goff finished just 14 of 25 for 114 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in the tie -- albeit in very rainy and windy conditions. Detroit still ran for 229 yards in the draw.

"I thought he called the game last week that gave us the best chance to win the game. We had to run the ball 40 times in those conditions, and I haven't had any problem with that," Lynn said. ""Dan knows football. Dan is sharp as hell. He's been in New Orleans with a high-power offense. He brings a lot of good ideas to the table throughout the week when we game plan."

What the Lions will have in store against Cleveland this week is yet to be determined, but Detroit certainly found success on the ground with Campbell having control of the offense.