Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph is on the verge of returning to the lineup. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said during a radio interview on Tuesday that "the plan would be to get [Joseph] going this week" against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to The Detroit Free Press.

Joseph has been out the entire season with a knee injury sustained last year. He played in only the first six games of the 2025 season before being placed on injured reserve. Joseph dealt with the knee injury during the 2025 preseason and played through it early in the year, but he aggravated it and missed the remainder of the year.

The Lions' defense desperately needs the lift that Joseph can provide on the back end after losing star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the season to a torn ACL suffered in the team's victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. Hutchinson sacked Drake Maye on the first drive of the game and then injured his knee while celebrating the play.

Detroit's defense has played better of late after beginning the season looking like one of the worst units in the league. The Lions allowed at least 24 points in each of their first four games and at least 30 points in three of them. They also allowed at least 335 yards in each of those games and at least 445 in three of them. Since that point, they have yet to allow more than 21 points or 327 yards, and they have won five straight games.

It's probably no coincidence that they recently got defensive back Brian Branch back from his injury to solidify one of the spots in the secondary, which has helped limit opponents' ability to attack through the air. The Lions have been excellent against the run during that stretch, though, and their ability to wrangle opponents' run games may now take a hit with Hutchinson out. So, they need the lift that Joseph will provide on the back end to make up for it.

Detroit's schedule for the rest of the season includes a few tough tests, such as the division rival Bears twice and the Packers in the regular-season finale. However, it also provides some easier games against the Buccaneers (possibly without Baker Mayfield), Falcons, Titans, Vikings and Giants. Joseph's return will surely help them navigate that slate, even if he has to ramp up to a full workload of snaps.