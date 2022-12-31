The Detroit Lions will be trying to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Detroit's wild-card chances took a hit when it lost to Carolina in a 37-23 upset last week, but it is still alive heading into Week 17. Chicago is hoping to snap an eight-game losing streak after getting blown out by Buffalo on Christmas Eve.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Detroit is favored by 6 points in the latest Lions vs. Bears odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 52.5.

Lions vs. Bears spread: Lions -6

Lions vs. Bears over/under: 52.5 points

Lions vs. Bears money line: Detroit -260, Chicago +210

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago has not played a road game since the end of November, so it should be well-rested coming into this matchup. The Bears have been within single digits in five of their last seven games, including a 25-20 loss to Philadelphia as 8.5-point underdogs. Quarterback Justin Fields is not listed on the injury report heading into this matchup, as coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that he won't shut Fields down for the season as long as he is healthy.

Fields has racked up more than 3,100 total yards of offense and 24 touchdowns this season, which has allowed Chicago to play many competitive games. Detroit is dealing with the disappointment of last week's loss to Carolina, putting a huge dent in the Lions' playoff chances. Chicago has won seven of the last nine meetings between these teams, including four of the last five in Detroit.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit might be coming off a disappointing loss to Carolina, but it still has more of a reason to be motivated for this game. The Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Lions still have a chance to make the playoffs with two wins to close the regular season. They have been one of the most underrated teams in the NFL this season, covering the spread in seven of their last eight games.

Running back Jamaal Williams leads the league in rushing touchdowns (14), and Amon-Ra St. Brown has gone over 1,000 receiving yards. Quarterback Jared Goff has been one of the most efficient signal callers in the league, completing 64.5% of his passes for 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Detroit has covered the spread in 10 of its last 12 home games, while Chicago has covered once in its last six games.

