Lions vs. Panthers updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Detroit Lions will be playing in front of their home fans against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Panthers will be looking to get back into the win column.

Detroit gave up the first points last Thursday, but they didn't let that get them down. They took down the Packers 34-20. With that victory, Detroit brought their scoring average up to 26.5 points per game.

David Montgomery was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Carolina, who are still winless after their match on Sunday. They fell 21-13 to the Vikings. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Carolina in their matchups with Minnesota: they've now lost three in a row.

The Panthers were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.4 yards per play. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Vikings advanced 6.0.

The Lions have been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in three of their first four matchups, giving them a 3-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch (the Lions' opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 41.7% over those games). Meanwhile, the Panthers' loss on Sunday dropped their record down to 0-4.

Looking ahead, the Lions are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 2-1 against the spread).

Detroit lost to Carolina at home by a decisive 37-23 margin when the teams last played last December. In that meeting, the Lions got plenty of help from Jared Goff, who threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns. With a second shot at redemption, will Goff repeat his dominant outing (and hopefully grab the win this time)? There's only one way to find out.