Lions vs. Seahawks updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Detroit Lions will be playing at home against the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Unlike the Lions, the Seahawks will be limping in after taking a loss.

Detroit gave up the first points on Thursday, but they didn't let that get them down. It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but they made off with a 21-20 victory over the Chiefs.

Nobody from Detroit had a standout game, but they still got scores from QB Jared Goff, RB David Montgomery, and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Meanwhile, Seattle couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They lost to the Rams at home by a decisive 30-13 margin on Sunday. Seattle didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Seahawks had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 180 total yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Rams gained 426.

Looking ahead, the Lions shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 5.5 points. They finished last season with a stellar 12-5 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Detroit couldn't quite finish off Seattle in their previous matchup last October and fell 48-45. Can the Lions avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.