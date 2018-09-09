Martavis Bryant reportedly facing 1-year suspension for substance-abuse violation

It seemed somewhat surprising when the Oakland Raiders cut wide receiver Martavis Bryant just before the start of the season, given that the team had traded a third-round pick for him on draft day. But Bryant struggled throughout the preseason to both pick up the playbook and produce when he was on the field, and now, we've learned that he may be subject to another drug-related suspension.

Former Raiders’ WR Martavis Bryant is facing a year-long suspension for substance-related relapse, per sources. More on ESPN’s Sunday Countdown at 10 am.https://t.co/xvnKB08lXV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2018

Bryant has already been suspended for violating the league's substance-abuse policy on several occasions. He was previously suspended for four games in 2015 and for the entire 2016 season for substance-abuse violations.

It was reported earlier this summer that the Raiders feared he could be facing another suspension, and now it looks like that might become the reality. Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal back in July:

The Raiders fear potential NFL discipline might be imminent for wide receiver Martavis Bryant, sources said Thursday, inciting internal uneasiness at the conclusion of an otherwise encouraging spring workout program. Multiple team officials declined comment as they left for a weekslong break before training camp, but they acknowledged the club is awaiting final word on the situation. It is believed to pertain to the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Bryant's one-year suspension, if dealt out, would actually be an indefinite suspension that would prevent him from applying for reinstatement until one calendar year has passed. It's a sad state of affairs for the talented wide receiver who obviously has game-breaking talent, but has not been able to stay on the field.