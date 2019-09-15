Michael Vick thinks this will be Cam Newton's last season with Panthers after 0-2 start

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers' issues during the second half of the 2018 season have spilled into the first two games of the 2018 season. After winning just one of their final eight games last season, Carolina became the first team in 2019 to go to 0-2 following their 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Newton and the Panthers' continued struggled inspired Michael Vick, a former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback and current analyst for FOX Sports, to say that this will be Newton's last season with the Panthers.

"In 2020, Cam Newton will not be a Carolina Panther," Vick said of the Panthers' first round pick in the 2011 draft. "They keep you around for what you can do in the present and in the future and what you've done in the past. Look, Cam doesn't look happy. It's been a continuation of what happened last year. Doesn't look happy. Look, all marriages can come to an end; all good things come to an end. I think it's an ending for Cam Newton in Carolina."

Newton, a three-time Pro Bowler and the NFL's MVP in 2015, has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season. He's also completed just 56.2 percent of his passes and has run the ball just five times for -2 yards. Carolina is 0-7 in games where Newton attempts two or fewer carries.

As Vick alluded to, Newton appeared frustrated when he spoke to reporters following Thursday night's loss. He was specifically asked about the boos he and his teammates heard after each of Carolina's offensive possessions came to an end.

"That's embarrassing. I hear fans," Newton said, per Jeff Siner of the Charlotte Observer. "I'm not going to the deny the fact that coming off the field on third down. It's unacceptable, man.

"You can't blame them, but they deserve better."

While things are currently not clicking in Carolina, any serious thoughts about Newton -- who is signed through the 2020 season, leaving the Panthers after this season are a bit premature. The 2019 season is still in its early stages; there is plenty of time for Newton and his teammates to turn things around.