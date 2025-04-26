"Mr. Irrelevant" is one of the best traditions of the NFL Draft, as the final selection of the year is celebrated for his accomplishments, and crowned as the underdog to watch. This year it was Mike Vrabel's New England Patriots who made the No. 257 overall pick in the draft, and with that selection, they chose cornerback Kobee Minor out of Memphis.

Minor began his college football career at Texas Tech, but transferred to Indiana after three seasons in Lubbock. For his final collegiate season, Minor took his talents to Memphis, and recorded a career-high 38 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and six passes defensed.

The "Mr. Irrelevant" tradition was launched in 1976 by Paul Salata, a 10th-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers back in 1951. Being the final selection of the draft comes with some fun perks. This summer, Minor will be the subject of an Arrival Party in Newport Beach, given a tour of Disneyland, visit the charity beneficiary selected for that year, participate in a sailing regatta and attend an MLB game in Los Angeles along with other special honors, according to the Mr. Irrelevant official website.

Last year's "Mr. Irrelevant" was safety Jaylen Key of the New York Jets. There have been some very successful players who got drafted last, such as 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (2022) and Super Bowl-winning kicker Ryan Succop (2009).