In any other year, an NFL team pumping in crowd noise would be a scandal. In 2020, it could be the norm. The league is reportedly considering a policy that would bring fan noise into stadiums in a year where many teams will have no fans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most teams are opting out of welcoming in fans for at least the first month of the upcoming season. However, the league did not make an overarching policy regarding attendance. They are allowing teams to decide on their own, with the assistance of local guidelines, what they would like to do when the regular season begins.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Football Team have already announced they will not welcome in fans for the entire 2020 season. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the other hand, will have a 22% capacity in the 76,416 seated Arrowhead Stadium when they host the Houston Texans in Week 1.

The NFL has an advantage over other major North American sports because they have been able to see and learn what works from leagues that have already resumed play amid the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB decided to go with no fans to start their regular season and many teams put cardboard cutouts in their place. The NBA has a virtual screen where fans can be featured live, to get their timely reactions to plays.

The NBA, WNBA and NHL are all being played in bubbles, meaning no fans are permitted and players can't leave. The NHL went a step further and has two hub cities, one for Eastern Conference teams and one for Western Conference teams.

Are far as what is set in stone for the NFL, they will have frequent COVID-19 testing and new health protocols to help ensure the safety of players, coaches, personnel and the general public.