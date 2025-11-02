Eleven more NFL games are set for Sunday afternoon either in the 1 p.m. ET or 4:05/4:25 p.m. ET window, and those matchups comprise the main slate for NFL DFS sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The final kickoff on the slate, Chiefs vs. Bills, also has the highest over/under of the day at 52.5 points. Big names like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, James Cook, Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce will certainly be a factor in NFL DFS lineups. Other elite Fantasy options on the main slate include Jonathan Taylor, Justin Jefferson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Puka Nacua.

How should they factor into your NFL DFS picks this week, and who are the sleepers in the NFL DFS player pool that can help differentiate your lineups?

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning lineups.

SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2025 NFL Week 9 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups.

Top NFL Week 9 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Bears quarterback Caleb Williams at $5,700 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. Williams has been trending down the past couple weeks, with two games in a row with no touchdowns and an interception in both. He's also totaled just 20 rushing yards over the past three weeks.

That's lowered his DFS price, but this is an ideal spot to use him as a value pick as the Bears take on the Bengals. Cincinnati has been one of the worst passing defenses in the league recently as opposed defenses have feasted against the Bengals, and Williams has an over/under of 237.5 passing yards. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes building around 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who is $9,500 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings. McCaffrey missed some practice earlier this week, but that turned out to be for rest and precautionary reasons, as he's full go for Sunday against the Giants.

New York is tied for 25th in terms of most Fantasy points given up to opposing backs this season, so McCaffrey is in a great bounce-back spot after a slow week against the Texans in Week 8. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 9 NFL DFS lineups

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value?