The 2021 quarterback class has a chance to be a very special group. Already, this collection of young signal-callers has been a part of something that we've never seen before. For the first time in NFL Draft history, eight quarterbacks have come off the board within the first three rounds, according to NFL Research. Five of those players heard their names called on Thursday night in the first round and three others started to find homes across the league in the midst of Day 2.

In fact, there was a 48 pick gap between when the New England Patriots selected Mac Jones out of Alabama at No. 15 overall and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tapped Florida's Kyle Trask with the last pick in the second round. Following the Trask pick, the second run of quarterbacks sparked up with the Minnesota Vikings adding Kellen Mond out of Texas A&M and the Houston Texans using their first pick of the 2021 draft on Davis Mills out of Stanford, getting us to the new NFL Draft record.

Of course, this class will likely be remembered for what had gone on Thursday night. First and foremost, Trevor Lawrence was picked No. 1 by the Jacksonville Jaguars and will serve as the unquestioned Week 1 starter, as will likely be the case with Zach Wilson, who was taken No. 2 by the New York Jets. While both Lawrence and Wilson will hit the ground running with their respective teams, the rest of their record-breaking classmates do have a different road in front of them.

Pick Six Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Trey Lance (49ers), Justin Fields (Bears) and Mac Jones (Patriots) could all see the field in 2021, but each has a veteran quarterback on the roster that will likely begin the year as the starter while they continue to develop as the year progresses. As for the likes of Trask, Mond, and MIlls, they are deemed more as developmental pieces that could blossom into a starter after a couple of seasons of grooming.

While it's unclear when these draftees get their chance, this group does have the potential to go down as one of the better quarterback classes of all time, which is really the type of NFL Draft history they'd like to make.