More Americans will place NFL bets this season than ever before, according to the American Gaming Association. It estimates that 45.2 million Americans plan to wager on the upcoming season, which continues on Sunday with a loaded Week 1 NFL schedule. The Rams are currently 7.5-point favorites against the Bears on Sunday Night Football, according to the latest Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Will Los Angeles take care of business at home, or should you look to the underdog as one of your Week 1 NFL predictions? There are plenty of games to wager on, many with tight Week 1 NFL spreads. All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 1 NFL predictions

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The 49ers (-7.5) cover the spread against the Lions. The Lions are opening the season under first-year head coach Dan Campbell with low expectations. They are depleted on the defensive side of the ball and quarterback Matthew Stafford is now with the Rams. San Francisco has a passing game that can take advantage of a sieve-like defense.

The 49ers also have a strong rushing attack, so they should control this game from start to finish. Detroit needs a strong day from quarterback Jared Goff its offense, but it will not score enough points to cover this number, according to the model. In fact, SportsLine's NFL model has San Francisco cashing spread tickets in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 1 NFL picks from the model: The Panthers (-5.5) cover as home favorites against the Jets. Quarterback Sam Darnold has never had much power alongside him during his NFL career, but now he has star running back Christian McCaffrey in the backfield. McCaffrey missed most of last season and was taken as the No. 1 overall Fantasy football pick in most drafts. Darnold has the revenge factor on his side as he gets ready to go up against his former team.

New York is playing under a first-year head coach, so it will take the Jets time to develop chemistry. They have a shaky secondary that Darnold should have success against. SportsLine's model has Carolina covering this number in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 1 NFL schedule, and it's calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $7,900 since its inception, and find out.

Week 1 NFL odds (via Caesars)

Sunday, Sept. 12

Steelers at Bills (-6.5, 48.5)

Jets at Panthers (-5.5, 44.5)

Jaguars at Texans (+2.5, 44.5)

Cardinals at Titans (-3. 52)

Chargers at Washington (+1, 44.5)

Eagles at Falcons (-3, 48)

Seahawks at Colts (+2.5, 49.5)

Vikings at Bengals (+3, 47.5)

49ers at Lions (+7.5, 45)

Browns at Chiefs (-6, 54.5)

Dolphins at Patriots (-3, 43.5)

Broncos at Giants (+3, 42)

Packers at Saints (+4, 50)

Bears at Rams (-7.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 13

Ravens at Raiders (+4.5, 50.5)