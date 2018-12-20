NFL odds, picks for Week 16: Proven computer model loving Patriots, Jets

As the NFL playoff picture continues to take shape, several teams will be fighting for their postseason lives during the Week 16 NFL schedule. The Tennessee Titans and Washington Redskins are on the outside looking in within their respective conferences, so the two squads going head-to-head on Saturday is almost a playoff-eliminator. The Titans are hosting and favored by 10 in the latest Week 16 NFL odds. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are clinging to the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture and will need a road victory over the division-rival Detroit Lions as 5.5-point favorites to hold off their pursuers. With so much at stake and NFL odds and spreads of all sizes to consider, be sure to check out the Week 16 NFL picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine before locking in your own selections.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 16 on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 147-75 on the season, ranking in the top five on NFLPickWatch.com. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 16 NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top Week 16 NFL picks the model recommends: the Jets (+3) cover against the Packers at MetLife Stadium.

The Packers opened up as three-point favorites at Westgate for Sunday's game. At other books, it was a different story, with the Jets opening as slight favorites. However, as the money has come in, the line has largely settled at Green Bay -3 against a New York team that has covered three straight.

Rodgers will overcome a groin injury and surge past the 4,000-yard mark for the seventh time in his career with a 300-yard day according to the SportsLine Projection Model. However, that won't be enough to keep the Jets from staying within the spread. New York quarterback Sam Darnold answers with almost 250 yards and two touchdowns against a leaky Green Bay pass defense, while wide receiver Robby Anderson and tight end Chris Herndon hit pay dirt. The model also says you can comfortably back the Over (46.5), which hits in 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 16 NFL predictions from the model: the Patriots (-13) cover at home against the Bills.

The Patriots (9-5) are fresh off a 17-10 defeat at Pittsburgh and have lost back-to-back games for the second time this season. This will be the first time since 2009 that the Patriots will not win at least 12 games in the regular season, and they're in real danger of having to play on Wild Card weekend. The Bills (5-9), meanwhile, enter Sunday's AFC East showdown having won three of their last five games.

Despite Buffalo's recent hot-streak, the model is calling New England to right the ship at home on Sunday. The Patriots cover the nearly two-touchdown spread in 60 percent of simulations, while there's also value on the Over (44.5) because that hits 62 percent of the time. Don't be turned off by the double-digit spread; back Tom Brady and company with confidence on Sunday.

The model also has a strong pick for the huge battle between the Steelers and Saints, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this week in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture forever.

Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans (-10, 37)

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (-4, 43.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (-7, 47.5)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-13, 44.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (+3.5, 43.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (-4, 38.5)

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts (-9, 47)

Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5, 46)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (+5.5, 42.5)

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets (+3, 46.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-9.5, 44.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (+14, 44.5)

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers (+4, 43)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints (-6, 53)

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks (+2.5, 53.5)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (+2.5, 43.5)