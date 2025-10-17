International games, bye weeks and plenty of injuries have already impacted NFL odds this season. The Week 7 NFL schedule brings the first team to be led by an interim head coach as the Titans fired Brian Callahan and replaced him with Mike McCoy ahead of a matchup with the Patriots, who are led by former Titans coach Mike Vrabel. The Pats are 7-point road favorites in the latest Week 7 NFL odds. There are plenty of NFL playoff previews on the slate as well such as Chargers (-1.5) vs. Colts, Eagles (-2) vs. Vikings and Lions (-5.5) vs. Buccaneers, with Detroit vs. Tampa one of two game on Monday night.

Those are just a handful of the 15 games you can make Week 7 NFL bets, prop predictions or create an NFL parlay on.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $860 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $2,100. Anybody following could have seen huge returns.

Now, with the Week 7 NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's top NFL betting experts are already locking in their picks.

Top Week 7 expert NFL prop picks from PropStarz

Alex Selesnick, better known as 'PropStarz,' specializes in player props, and he enters the weekend of Week 7 on a 24-11 run on NFL player props that has returned more than $1,000 for $100 bettors. One of his top prop picks this week is going Under 15.5 carries for Travis Etienne (-129) against the Rams

"Going to fade Etienne again, but this time his rushing attempts line which was set at 15.5," he said. "Etienne has gone under this line in consecutive games and significantly cooled off after a hot start that saw him rip off some big runs. Those big runs simply are not sustainable and it hasn't looked pretty nor effective without them. It's only a matter of time until Bhayshul Tuten gets some additional opportunities, especially considering the current coaching staff did not draft Etienne, meanwhile Tuten has flashed. I also like that the Rams defense is 11th in EPA Allowed Per Rush, in addition to ranking 7th in Success Rate." You can see all of PropStarz's NFL picks here.

Top Week 7 NFL expert picks from Eric Cohen

Cohen has hit 65% of his straight-up NFL picks this season, and now he's locked in his picks and exact score prediction for each game during the Week 7 NFL schedule. He's taking the Patriots to beat the Titans by 10 points, covering as 7-point road favorites.

"The Brian Callahan-era may be over in Tennessee, but will it really matter than much this week? Don't you think current New England / former Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel will want to show his former organization what they're missing? I do," Cohen said. "Second year QB Drake Maye is playing at a high level and the poor Titans defense isn't going to slow him much. The Patriots win their fourth straight and move to 5-2." See all of Cohen's NFL picks and score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 7 NFL expert picks from Larry Hartstein

A veteran CBS Sports and SportsLine NFL expert, Hartstein is on a sizzling 14-4 run on NFL spread picks, returning nearly $1,000 for $100 bettors. This week, he's backing the Jaguars (+3) against the Rams in London on Sunday.

"I like getting a full field goal with a Jaguars' team that is accustomed to playing in London," said. "I'm not expecting Puka Nacua to play, a huge blow to the Rams' offense. Expect both teams to emphasize the ground game and rely on their above-average defenses. Grab the points." See all of Hartstein's SportsLine picks here.

How to make Week 7 NFL against the spread picks

SportsLine's team of experts also includes R.J. White, who is the site's all-time leading NFL expert and is this season's top expert as well, returning more than $2,100 on his past 112 picks. He has 13 more picks on the board, including in a game where he thinks the line is off by several points.

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL props, or NFL best bets for Week 7, SportsLine has you covered with its proven team of experts. Visit SportsLine now to see who which teams you should back in Week 7, all from a staff that includes five experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $700 or more for $100 players.