NFL VP confirms there will be changes in language to the controversial catch rule

After a season that was marred by controversial call after controversial call with the catch rule, the NFL has confirmed that it's doing something about it. It was reported at the end of February that the rule would see changes in its language, including the elimination of the phrase "going to the ground," and it has now been confirmed by NFL vice president Troy Vincent in an interview with The Washington Post.

"We worked backward," Vincent said. "We looked at plays and said: Do you want that to be a catch? And then we applied that to the rule."

Vincent added that the rule will lead to changes in language, not just how the rules are applied.

"Slight movement of the ball, it looks like we'll reverse that," he said. "Going to the ground, it looks like that's going to be eliminated. And we'll go back to the old replay standard of reverse the call on the field only when it's indisputable."

Last season, there were a few controversial calls, perhaps most notably Jesse James' "touchdown" toward the end of regulation in the Steelers' loss to the Patriots. According to Vincent, the new rule would make that a completion, in addition to some other notable calls in the past (like Dez Bryant's no-catch against the Packers in the 2015 divisional round).

"The Dez Bryant play, that'd be a catch," Vincent said. "The Jesse James play, that'd be a catch."

So ... Yay? Take solace Cowboys and Steelers fans, if those games had happened a few years later you might have won them.

The new language of the rule doesn't seem to be without its flaws. The idea of something "looking" like a catch is open to a lot of subjectivity itself. However, it's a step in the right direction. The catch rule wasn't written with instant replay in mind, which can look at every jostle of the ball. Now, officials will do more officiating regarding what's a catch and what's not, and perhaps some of the controversy will subside heading into next season.

The proposal requires the approval of 24 out of 32 owners, but by all appearances that's a formality with commissioner Roger Goodell's public support for the change. The vote will be held next week in Orlando at the NFL's annual meeting.