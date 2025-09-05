You've waited a long time to hear this, and the day has finally arrived: The NFL is back! Week 1 is already underway after the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys got us started on Thursday night, and we now have an entire Sunday slate in front of us. What a time to be alive!

As we'll do every week throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Chiefs at Chargers

Friday, 8 p.m. ET on YouTube

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney, who was 61-39-3 on his NFL picks in 2024, has zeroed in on this matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers from Sao Paulo, Brazil. We can tell you that Tierney is leaning under the 45.5 point total, but he has dialed in an ATS bet that is a must-see before placing any wager. To check that out, click on over to SportsLine.

"I fully expect that both quarterbacks will be facing constant pressure in this game, and in that situation, I trust Mahomes slightly more than I trust Justin Herbert. OK, a lot more. Every team that has ever won in Brazil has gone on to win the Super Bowl that year, so that seems like a good thing for the Chiefs." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Chiefs to win the opener, 23-20. To see all of his Week 1 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-3) at Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chargers

Buccaneers at Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Buccaneers -1.5: "The Bucs are the favorites in the division, but the Falcons are considered the top threat. That makes this a big opener. Both teams have injuries on their offensive lines, which could impact the game, but I think Baker Mayfield is ready for a big year. The Falcons still have some defensive questions, which will show up. Michael Penix Jr. won't keep up. Bucs take it." -- CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Bucs taking down the Falcons, 28-24. Click here to see all of Prisco's Week 1 picks.

Bijan Robinson Over 22.5 receiving yards: "Folks might be scared off because Bijan Robinson averaged a measly 6.7 receiving yards per game in the three games Michael Penix Jr. started at the end of the year, but Robinson's four targets were still roughly in line with his pre-Penix numbers, so that output may be an anomaly. He also gets a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers, who surrendered the fifth-most receiving yards to backs last season." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes that prop for Robinson. To see Sullivan's other top player props for Week 1, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-1.5) at Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Bengals at Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Browns +5.5: "The battle of Ohio is always interesting, and this one should be no different. This is Joe Flacco against Joe Burrow, which is a big edge for the Bengals. They should continue where they left off last year, rolling up big offensive numbers. The defense has questions, but the Browns won't be able to keep up. It's close, but Burrow wins it." -- Pete Prisco on why he has the Bengals taking down the Browns, 30-27. Click here to see all of Prisco's Week 1 picks.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-5.5) at Browns Browns Bengals Bengals Bengals Browns Bengals Browns Browns

Dolphins at Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Colts -1.5: "This will be Daniel Jones making his Colts debut at quarterback against a Miami secondary that isn't exactly filled with premier playmakers at corner. It's a great chance for Jones. The Dolphins should be able to have success throwing it on the other side, especially if Tyreek Hill is back healthy. Look for a high-scoring game, with the Colts finding a way at home." -- Pete Prisco on why he likes the Colts to take down the Dolphins, 33-30. Click here to see all of Prisco's Week 1 picks.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Colts (-1.5) Colts Dolphins Dolphins Colts Colts Dolphins Dolphins Colts

Raiders at Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Raiders +3: "The central reason why I like taking Las Vegas in this spot is due to a key strength of the Patriots -- the secondary -- being banged up. Specifically, All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez has been sidelined for the bulk of camp due to a hamstring injury and may not suit up. That could allow Geno Smith easier passing lanes in this road matchup." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Raiders covering on the road against New England. To see all of his Week 1 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Patriots (-3) Raiders Raiders Patriots Patriots Patriots Raiders Patriots Patriots

Cardinals at Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals (-6) at Saints Saints Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals

Steelers at Jets



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Jets +3: "I have major questions about how this latest Aaron Rodgers experiment will go with the Steelers. On name value, it's a slam dunk acquisition, but Rodgers is coming off his worst statistical season of his career and is 41 years old. When he got hot down the stretch, it was in large part due to his rapport with old buddy Davante Adams. Rodgers doesn't have that built-in chemistry with anyone in the Steelers pass pass-catching group, and I expect the offense to look a bit clunky out of the gate. After all, Rodgers signed just before minicamp and didn't take part in any preseason action, so he hasn't had his feet held to the fire much with this group." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he not only likes the Jets to cover, but also to pull off the home upset. To see all of his Week 1 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers (-3) at Jets Jets Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Jets Steelers Steelers

Giants at Commanders

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Commanders (-6.5) Giants Commanders Commanders Commanders Giants Commanders Giants Giants

Panthers at Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Jaguars -3: "This is the debut for Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, who should liven up the offense. Look for Trevor Lawrence to play well here and keep an eye on the Travis Hunter usage. The Panthers feel good about Bryce Young after last season, but I think the Jaguars get the best of him here. Jaguars take it." -- Pete Prisco on why he likes Jacksonville to outlast the Panthers, 27-21. Click here to see all of Prisco's Week 1 picks.

Brenton Strange anytime touchdown: "The Jaguars offense is going to center around their immensely talented receiver duo of Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. However, don't sleep on tight end Brenton Strange being a factor in the passing game. As we saw with Evan Engram in the past, Trevor Lawrence can pepper the tight end position when he drops back, and the arrival of head coach Liam Coen only emboldens Strange to break out in 2025, beginning in Week 1. ... Plus, Strange gets a favorable matchup out of the gate with a Panthers defense that surrendered the most receiving touchdowns (11) to tight ends in 2024." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Strange to find the end zone in Week 1. To see his other top player props for Week 1, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Jaguars (-3) Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Panthers Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars

Titans at Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Broncos -7.5: "This will be Cameron Ward's first NFL start for the Titans, and he's making it against one of the league's best defenses in one of the toughest places to play. That's tough sledding. I look for Bo Nix to have success throwing it for Denver on the other side. The Broncos get off to a fast start, while the defense closes the door by limiting Ward." -- Pete Prisco on why he has the Broncos taking down the Titans, 26-13. Click here to see all of Prisco's Week 1 picks.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Broncos (-7.5) Broncos Titans Titans Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos

49ers at Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

49ers -2.5: "The 49ers have won seven of the last eight in this series, but Seattle won the last one last November. These teams are a lot different now. The 49ers were banged up last year, but Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams are two of their stars who are back. That will matter. The Seahawks will have Sam Darnold making his first start at quarterback. It's always tough to play at Seattle, but the 49ers know how to win there. They will again." -- Prisco on why he has the Niners defeating the Seahawks, 23-17. Click here to see all of Prisco's Week 1 picks.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-2.5) at Seahawks 49ers Seahawks 49ers 49ers 49ers Seahawks 49ers Seahawks

Lions at Packers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Lions +1.5: "Based on Parsons' back situation, I'll be shocked if he's on the field for even a quarter of the Packers' defensive plays in this game, so basically, for at least this week, I don't think Parsons is going to have a huge impact. Last season, the Packers were either the best bad team or the worst good team. I've had nine months to think about it and I'm still not sure. They went 11-1 against teams that finished with 10 wins or less, but 0-6 against teams that won 11 games or more. They also went just 1-5 in the NFC North. One problem for the Packers is that Matt LaFleur hasn't been able to figure out how to beat the Lions with Detroit winning six of the past seven games in this series.

"The Lions definitely have some question marks -- they have to replace both coordinators, they have a rookie at right guard (Tate Ratledge) and their starting center retired -- but they will have Aidan Hutchinson back, and I feel like his return will push Detroit to the win. The Lions have won three straight in Green Bay, and if they win this game, they might as well change the name of the stadium to "Lionbeau field." And yes, I'm already working to trademark that." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Lions defeating the Packers, 20-16. To see all of his Week 1 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Packers (-1.5) Packers Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Packers Packers

Texans at Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Texans +2.5: "So Stafford has a bad back and oh yea, he still hasn't TAKEN A HIT this year, so we have no idea how his back is going to handle that. If you have a bad back, the Texans are probably the last team you want to be facing in Week 1. There were only 11 players in the NFL last season who totaled 11 sacks or more and two of those guys are on Houston's defense (Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter).

"The Texans also have one of the few secondaries in the NFL that should be able to go toe-to-toe with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, so even if Stafford's back holds up, don't expect him to put up big numbers. The other thing to like about the Texans is that head coach DeMeco Ryans is very familar with Sean McVay's offense. Ryans spent two seasons as the 49ers' defensive coordinator and during those two years, the 49ers had a 4-0 regular-season record against the Rams while holding McVay's offense to just 14.25 points per game." -- John Breech on why he has the Texans defeating the Rams, 19-17. To see all of his Week 1 picks, click here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Rams (-2.5) Rams Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Rams Rams

Ravens at Bills

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens at Bills (-1.5) Bills Ravens Ravens Bills Bills Ravens Ravens Bills

Vikings at Bears

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Bears +1.5: "I've been on record saying that the Vikings are arguably the best-equipped team to usher in a quarterback like J.J. McCarthy. Between a stout defense, elite offensive weapons, and a stellar head coach in Kevin O'Connell, it should greatly help speed his development along. But making him a road favorite against a divisional opponent seems a bit rich at this stage. McCarthy's last meaningful snap came back during his days at Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship. And he's expected to now enter Soldier Field and pull out a road win? Again, feels rich. Oh, and the Vikings are 0-6 in their last six road prime-time games." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Bears to pull off the home upset over the Vikings. To see all of Sullivan's Week 1 picks, click here.



