The second half of the 2024 regular season is upon us, starting with a thrilling Week 10 victory by the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Of course, with a new week comes new injury news that we need to follow. The injury bug has been an omnipresent figure throughout the first half of the year and continued to bite in Week 9, and that'll have direct impacts on the upcoming slate.

The Buffalo Bills will be down one wide receiver in Keon Coleman (wrist) and Amari Cooper (wrist) is questionable. Meanwhile, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is questionable -- also with a wrist injury.

Not all the injury updates are negative: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is back and will make his season debut this week at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and star wideout Nico Collins is also questionable and in line to return for the Texans.

As for the rest of the injury news throughout the league, we've collected all of the final injury reports from teams.

All betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out the latest DraftKings promo to get in the game.

The Giants will be more thin at wide receiver this weekend, but that could create an opportunity for speedster and 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt. There's a chance New York kicker Graham Gano could return to action for the first time since Week 2.

The Panthers will be without starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, which isn't great news when faces the NFL's best pass rush in the New York Giants. There's a chance 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, the first running back chosen in the latest draft, could make his NFL debut this week in Germany after working his way back from a torn ACL.

The Bills will be without Coleman for Sunday, and could be short another wideout as Cooper was listed as questionable. Cooper was limited in practice all week, so he'll be a game-time decision. Receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder) was limited, but was not given an injury designation. Colts No. 1 receiver Pittman Jr. is the only player with a game status on Indianapolis' injury report this week, and he has been ruled out. His absence could open up opportunity for Josh Downs and Alec Pierce.

Austin, Jordan, Ekuale, and Robinson all practiced in full Friday for the Patriots, so they should be good to go. The Patriots are down two defensive starters this week.

The Bears are going to be down their top two tackles this week, adding even more problems to the offensive line for quarterback Caleb Williams. Bates is on the 21-day practice window, but he practiced in full all week.

The Steelers are relatively healthy heading into Sunday's showdown with the Commanders. Skowronek and Matakevich are in the designated 21-day practice window, but both were full participants in practice all week.

The Commanders won't have Robinson this week, as he was downgraded from limited to a nonparticipant. More carries for Austin Ekeler are expected to come. No Lattimore this week either after Washington acquired him, as he did not practice all week.

A light injury report for the Falcons this week, as London is the only main injury concern. London was limited all week, so he'll be a game-time decision.

The Saints are banged up heading into their first game since Dennis Allen was fired as head coach. Olave and Rashid Shaheed (injured reserve) are both out, leaving Derek Carr without his top two wide receivers. Running back Alvin Kamara (hand) was a full participant in practice all week.

Week 10 will be Smith-Schuster's third game in a row that he's missed with the hamstring ailment. There's a chance defensive tackle Wharton could play on Sunday since he practiced for the first time this week on Friday as a limited participant.

Broncos edge rusher Sanders is close to returning from a spring Achilles tear as he practiced every day as a limited participant, but Denver chose not to activate him this week. Denver safety Turner-Yell is a surprising scratch given he fully practiced every day this week, so perhaps his knee flared up at the end of this week.

The Vikings are essentially healthy heading into Sunday. Pace and Cashman were full participants in practice, so it looks like both will play.

The Jaguars may not have Lawrence on Sunday, but it looks like he'll try to play. Lawrence will be a game-time decision, and Mac Jones will get the start if he can't go. Thomas played last week through his chest injury, but was limited throughout the game.

McCaffrey will make his 2024 NFL season debut on Sunday after head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers are taking him off of injured reserve on Saturday and that CMC "should be good to go." Bosa practiced in a limited fashion every day this week as did Feliciano and Samuel. There's a chance the 49ers could be the healthiest they've been all year come Sunday afternoon.

Long snapper Deckers should be good to go after fully practicing this week, and the same goes for Gaines after practicing fully on Friday after being limited on Tuesday and Wednesday. McMillan and White will likely be true game-time decisions after both practicing for the first time as limited participants on Friday.

Light injury report for the Titans this week, as quarterback Will Levis (right shoulder) will get the start. Running back Tony Pollard (foot) was limited in Friday's practice, but not given an injury designation.

The Chargers appear to be getting Edwards back this week, as he was a full participant in Friday's practice. Mack didn't participate in practice all week, so the Chargers are holding out hope he can go this week. Bosa was limited all week.

Two players with a questionable injury designation for the Jets are Vera-Tucker and Moses, both starters on the offensive line. Both players were full participants and should be good to go for Sunday. Conklin was also a full participant.

The Cardinals also have a light injury report with the main injury being running back James Conner. Limited all week, Conner was a full participant on Friday and not given an injury designation.

With all the talk regarding quarterback Jalen Hurts and his ankle injury (or rest day), the Eagles quarterback was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play Sunday. VanSumeren was also a full participant and will just have to clear concussion protocol to play.

The Cowboys will have several starters in question for Sunday, starting with Parsons -- who was limited in Friday's practice. Diggs did not practice on Friday with an illness and Kendricks was limited. Cooper Rush will get the start for Prescott, while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) was not given an injury designation.

The Lions will be down several key contributors for Sunday's showdown with the Texans, as Decker and Rodriguez are two starters out. Smith was just acquired by the team and was a full participant on Friday.

For the Texans, no Anderson this week after a strong few weeks getting to the quarterback. Collins could play in his first game since Week 5 after being upgraded to a limited participant in Friday's final practice. There's a chance Dell could play as well, as he was limited.

Dolphins : OL Austin Jackson (knee) OUT; S Jevon Holland (hand/knee), FB Alec Ingold (calf), S Patrick McMorris (calf), WR River Cracraft (shoulder), WR Tyreek Hill (wrist) QUESTIONABLE

: OL Austin Jackson (knee) OUT; S Jevon Holland (hand/knee), FB Alec Ingold (calf), S Patrick McMorris (calf), WR River Cracraft (shoulder), WR Tyreek Hill (wrist) QUESTIONABLE Rams: OT Rob Havenstein (ankle), DT Neville Gallimore (shoulder) OUT; S Kam Curl (knee), OG Kevin Dotson (ankle/knee), LB Christian Rozeboom (neck) QUESTIONABLE

Miami will be without its right tackle Jackson on Monday, as he was ruled out with a knee injury after not practicing all week. Perhaps the biggest news is Hill being listed as questionable with a wrist injury. He popped up on the injury report Friday with the issue, and missed practice the past two days.

Havenstein and Gallimore being ruled out is no surprise, as both Rams players missed practice all week. Curl and Dotson both missed practice on Thursday while returning Friday and Saturday as limited participants. Rozeboom popped up on the report Saturday with a neck issue, and was limited.