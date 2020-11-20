The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks kicked off Week 11 on Thursday, as Russell Wilson got the better of Kyler Murray this time around. Newly-acquired defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap made the game-winning sack on Murray as the Cardinals were trying to orchestrate a game-winning drive, and prevented what could have been another "Hail Murray."

As we inch deeper and deeper into the regular season, the injury reports begin to expand. We already know we will be without several stars this Sunday such as running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Drew Brees, but what other players could miss action this week? Check out our full injury rundown below that also includes game statues for Week 11 below. All NFL odds come via William Hill Sportsbook.

Eagles at Browns (-3)

The Browns losing Garrett this week is certainly a big storyline, but there are a couple of players who could end up being cleared in time for this weekend. According to the Browns' official website, head coach Kevin Stefanski said he's "hopeful" offensive tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey are cleared to return on Saturday. Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard and fullback Andy Janovich are also currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Steelers (-10.5) at Jaguars

While Pittsburgh will be limited at running back, they will be getting back cornerback Mike Hilton, who has missed Pittsburgh's last four games with a shoulder injury. Hilton has recorded 29 tackles, three sacks, an interception and three passes defensed in five games.

Despite Minshew's status, the Jaguars are expecting rookie Jake Luton to make his third consecutive start. With Shenault out, Luton will have to rely more on running back James Robinson and receivers DJ Chark and Keelan Cole.

Titans at Ravens (-5)

Jones did not practice all week, while Orr was limited on Thursday before missing Friday's practice. A positive for the Titans is the status of receiver A.J. Brown, who will play after sitting out Thursday's practice with a knee injury.

Campbell and Williams did not practice this week, while Smith was limited on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's practice. Fort practiced throughout the week. Mark Ingram, who had just five carries in Baltimore's Week 10 loss to New England, will be in the lineup on Sunday after missing Thursday's practice for undisclosed reasons.

Lions at Panthers (OFF)

Swift will miss Sunday's game after not appearing on the injury report at the start of the week, which should install Adrian Peterson as the starter on Sunday. Golladay remains sidelined after it looked like he might be able to return earlier in the week, and with Amendola also out, the Lions passing game will have to rely on Marvin Jones and Marvin Hall as the likely primary receivers. The Lions defense got limited practices from all four of their questionable players on Friday.

We knew McCaffrey was going to miss this week, but the Panthers are still remaining hopeful that Bridgewater will be able to suit up vs. the Lions after a week of limited practices. As you can see from Carolina's final injury report, the Panthers are pretty banged up, so having their starting quarterback on the field is more important than ever. If he cannot go, expect former XFL star P.J. Walker to get the start.

Patriots (-1.5) at Texans

Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, said that he expects to be on the field this Sunday after missing the last three games. Harris, who has three 100-yard rushing games this season, was limited throughout the week.

Tunsil missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices before being limited on Friday. Stills missed Wednesday's practice before practicing the last two days in a limited capacity.

Bengals at Washington (-1)

The biggest development for the Bengals on Friday was that Mixon will miss another week with his foot injury. Cincinnati's rushing attack just hasn't been the same without him, which means Joe Burrow will again have to try to shoulder the load against Washington's scrappy defense.

For Washington, Christian was put on injured reserve this week, so he will miss at least three more games. Washington had been starting Lucas at left tackle, but he has been ruled out this week with an ankle injury. Expect Morgan Moses to move over to the left side. Washington is also hoping Hopkins will be available to kick this weekend.

Falcons at Saints (-3.5)

No Falcons players had an injury designation for this important divisional matchup on Sunday. All eyes were on wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was a limited participant in practice all week with a foot injury, but he appears ready to roll against the Saints. Defensive end Dante Fowler is still on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Running back Alvin Kamara, whose lingering foot injury kept him out of Thursday's practice, will play after being a full participant on Friday. Drew Brees, who suffered multiple upper body injuries over a two-week span, was placed on injured reserve on Friday and will be out for at least three weeks. Taysom Hill is expected to start in his place.

Jets at Chargers (-9.5)

While Darnold has not been ruled out, the Jets have already announced that veteran Joe Flacco will make his fourth start of the season on Sunday. On Friday, Jets coach Adam Gase said that Darnold has a "good shot" to start against the Dolphins in Week 12.

The Chargers will have pass rusher Joey Bosa (concussion), tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (ankle) back for Sunday's game, three big talents that should help elevate the play of the team on both sides of the ball.

Dolphins (-3.5) at Broncos

Saturday morning's practice will determine whether or not Lock will play on Sunday, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. Broncos coach Vic Fangio believes that Fant, who returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice, will be good to go for Sunday's game.

Cowboys at Vikings (-7)

While Gregory's status for Sunday is up in the air, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said that he expects the edge rusher to be on the field for Sunday's game.

Minnesota is hopeful Dantzler and Smith will be able to suit up on Sunday, and head coach Mike Zimmer is also optimistic fullback C.J. Ham will as well. He did not practice all week due to his being on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but could be active this weekend.

Packers at Colts (-1.5)

While the Packers are confident that receiver Davante Adams (ankle) will play after being limited during Friday's practice (he did not practice on Thursday), the team will continue to evaluate Lazard's status throughout the next two days before making a final decision on his status for Sunday.

Doyle has to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can play, which could happen following Saturday's walkthrough. Doyle missed Wednesday's practice but was a full participant the past two days.

Chiefs at Raiders (OFF)

Rams at Buccaneers (-4)

