The NFL has moved the Week 11 Philadelphia Eagles' home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from 4:25 to a 1 p.m. ET start on Nov. 22. In a corresponding move, the New York Giants' home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars has been moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. Both games will be shown on CBS.

The league's decision to switch these starting times is obvious. New York (5-2-1) and Jacksonville (6-2) lead their respective divisions, and while Pittsburgh (6-2) also leads its division, Philadelphia (2-7) has lost seven straight games and is sitting in last place in the NFC East.

The NFL is also probably banking on the Steelers-Eagles game still getting decent viewership. It's an intrastate rivalry with a compelling storyline: Aaron Rodgers will try to lead the Steelers to the franchise's first win in Philadelphia since 1965.

The time swap will give Liam Coen's Jaguars an opportunity to showcase their talents before a larger audience. It also represents an opportunity for the Giants to get another big win in what has been a surprisingly successful first season for John Harbaugh in the Big Apple. On Sunday, Harbaugh led the Giants to their first win in Philadelphia since 2013.

The upcoming Jaguars-Giants game could be coined the "Tom Coughlin Bowl." Coughlin, the first coach in Jaguars history, guided Jacksonville to AFC title game appearances in 1996 (the franchise's second year of existence) and 1999. As the Giants' coach, Coughlin led New York to a pair of upset wins over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.