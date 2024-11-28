All six of the NFL teams playing on Thanksgiving will be without critical players.

The Chicago Bears will be without center Ryan Bates (concussion). The Detroit Lions will be without cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee/thumb) and left tackle Taylor Decker (knee). The New York Giants will be without left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad), edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (toe) and No. 1 cornerback Deonte Banks (rib). The Dallas Cowboys will be without tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion) and right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder). The Miami Dolphins will be without cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), and the Green Bay Packers will be without cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion).

Elsewhere around the league, cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) practiced for the first time with the Washington Commanders after being traded by the New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) also returned to practice after missing Week 12.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL's latest round of injury reports.

Bears at Lions (-9.5) -- Thursday

Bears: DB Elijah Hicks (ankle), OL Ryan Bates (concussion) OUT

The Bears are relatively healthy heading into the Thanksgiving showdown with the Lions. Their only two players listed on the injury report were ruled out. The Lions will be without two huge pieces on Thanksgiving: cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee/thumb) and left tackle Taylor Decker (knee). Two of Detroit's top playmakers, running back David Montgomery (shoulder) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee), are trending toward playing on Thursday. Both didn't practice on Monday, were limited on Tuesday and fully participated on Wednesday.

Giants at Cowboys (-3.5) -- Thursday

DeVito did not travel with the Giants, so he's unlikely to play this week. If DeVito can't go, Drew Lock will get the start. DeVito also did not practice on Wednesday.

Kendricks didn't practice all week, so it's unlikely he suits up on Thursday. Diggs feels unlikely to play after not traveling with the team to Washington in Week 12 and participating in limited fashion in practice on Wednesday.

Dolphins at Packers (-3.5) -- Thursday

Armstead was upgraded to limited for the Dolphins, so there's a chance he could play against the Packers on Thanksgiving. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knees) were not given injury designations, so they will play.

The Packers had Myers as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which was a walkthrough (even though he is questionable). Tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) was not given an injury designation.

Raiders at Chiefs (-12.5) -- Friday

The Raiders were relatively healthy on Wednesday with only four player not practicing: quarterback Gardner Minshew (collarbone), running back Zamir White (quadricep), cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder). Only two players were limited participants: running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (hip).

Only three Chiefs didn't practice fully on Wednesday: kicker Spencer Shrader (right hamstring), linebacker Cam Jones (illness) and linebacker Leo Chenal (personal).

Chargers (-2) at Falcons

Los Angeles did not have any limited participants and had six players not practice on Wednesday: tight end Will Dissly (groin), running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), safety Alohi Gilman (hamstring), cornerback Cam hart (ankle), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (vet rest day) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin). Dobbins will reportedly miss Week 13 in Atlanta after suffering a knee injury on Monday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Atlanta only had one player not suit up for practice on Wednesday, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (neck), but several who were limited participants including wide receiver Darnell Mooney (achilles), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (vet rest day), cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), cornerback Clark Phillips (personal matter), tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) and inside linebacker Troy Anderson (knee).

Steelers at Bengals (-2.5)

Pittsburgh only had four players not practice fully on Wednesday, three who didn't participate at all and one who was limited. Edge rusher Alex Highsmith (ankle), guard Isaac Seumalo (vet rest day) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (vet rest day) didn't practice, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (vet rest day) was limited.

Cincinnati had two players not practice Wednesday in defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (illness) and linebacker Logan Wilson (knee). Offensive tackle Amarius Mims (ankle), offensive tackle Orlando Brown (fibula) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (vet rest day) were among the notables who were limited. Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) practiced fully.

Texans (-4) at Jaguars

Houston was without four players at practice on Wednesday: edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), edge rusher Denico Autry (knee), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot) and safety Jalen Pitre (shoulder). A number of key Texans were limited including linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), wide receiver Nico Collins (vet rest day), offensive tackle Blake Fisher (concussion), guard Shaq Mason (vet rest day), offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (vet rest day) and safety Jimmie Ward (knee).

Jacksonville only had one player not practice on Wednesday in linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring). Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder), who has missed the last two games, was a limited practice participant as was cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder).

Cardinals at Vikings (-3.5)

The Cardinals only had five players in total on their injury report, but only one didn't practice in offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (vet rest day). The other four -- safety Jalen Thompson (ankle), running back Emari Demercado (back), defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf) and offensive lineman Jonah Williams (shoulder) -- were limited.

Minnesota had three players miss practice on Wednesday: defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (vet rest day), safety Jay Ward (elbow) and tight end Josh Oliver (wrist/ankle). Offensive tackle Cam Robinson (foot), Patrick Jones II (knee), outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh) and edge rusher Jonathan Bullard (toe) were among the limited participants.

Colts (-3) at Patriots

Indianapolis offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee) was limited while five of his teammates didn't practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Josh Downs (shoulder), center Tanor Bortolini (concussion), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle), wide receiver Alec Pierce (foot) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (personal matter).

Everyone practiced in some capacity for New England on Wednesday, but they had numerous players limited including defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related/other), wide receiver Demario Douglas (ankle), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder), guard Cole Strange (knee), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee), edge rusher Keion White (knee) and edge rusher Deatrich Wise (foot).

Seahawks (-2) at Jets

Five Seahawks didn't practice on Thursday: wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee), wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder), defensive end Leonard Williams (foot), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (vet rest day) and safety AJ Finley (ankle). Three players were limited in guard Laken Tomlinson (vet rest day), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) and tight end Brady Russell (foot).

Four players didn't practice in New York on Wednesday: Offensive tackle Tyron Smith (neck), running back Breece Hall (knee), wide receiver Malachi Corley (illness) and defensive back Qwan'tez Stiggers (personal). Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee), center Jake Hanson (hamstring) and guard Xavier Newman-Johnson (concussion) were limited.

Titans at Commanders (-5.5)

Seven Titans didn't practice on Wednesday: outside linebacker Harold Landry (rest), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (rest), wide receiver Calvin Ridley (ankle), linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring), outside linebacker Arden Key (back), cornerback Roger McCreary (knee) and offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV (back). Four players were limited: cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin), cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (ribs), cornerback Justin Hardee (groin) and running back Tyjae Spears (concussion).

Four Commanders didn't practice on Wednesday: running back Austin Ekeler (concussion), tight end Zach Ertz (rest), edge rusher Clelin Ferrell (knee/vet rest days) and offensive tackle Andrew Wylie (concussion). Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) practiced for the first time as a Commander since coming over from the New Orleans Saints, and running back Brian Robinson (ankle) was also limited.

Buccaneers (-6) at Panthers

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) practiced fully after returning to action in Week 12. Four players didn't practice: safety Jordan Whitehead (pectoral), outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle), safety Tykee Smith (knee) and cornerback Troy Hill (ankle/foot). Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee/foot) was the only player who was a limited practice participant for Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Seven Panthers didn't practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps), tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck), outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (not injury-related/rest/knee), wide receiver Adam Thielen (not injury-related/rest/hamstring), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (not injury-related/rest), defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (not injury-related/rest) and cornerback Lonnie Johnson (personal). Three Carolina players were limited: linebacker D.J. Wonnum (hamstring), cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder) and linebacker Amare Barno (knee).

Rams (-3) at Saints

Los Angeles had a small injury report on Wednesday with offensive lineman Alaric Jackson being the only Ram to not practice on Wednesday. Only two Rams were limited: cornerback Charles Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee (knee).

New Orleans also had a relatively clean bill of health. Center Erik McCoy (groin) and guard Lucas Patrick (calf) were the only players to not practice. Tight end Foster Moreau (shoulder) and running back Jamaal Williams (groin) were the only players who were limited.

Eagles at Ravens (-3)

Three Eagles didn't practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Devonta Smith (hamstring), cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) and cornerback Kelee Ringo (calf). Seven Philadelphia starters were limited on Wednesday, and all of them because they were taking veteran rest days. The seven were running back Saquon Barkley, offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, guard Landon Dickerson, tackle Lane Johnson, center Cam Jurgens, tackle Jordan Mailata and outside linebacker Josh Sweat.

Three Ravens missed practice on Wednesday: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck), cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf/knee) and tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm). Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) was a limited practice participant after missing Week 12 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

49ers at Bills (-7) -- SNF

The 49ers had seven players not participate in practice on Wednesday: edge rusher Nick Bosa (oblique/hip), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), running back Christian McCaffrey (vet rest day), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (knee), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (concussion), defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (concussion) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee). Quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) returned to practice after missing Week 12 at the Green Bay Packers. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), offensive tackle Dominick Puni (shoulder) and defensive lineman Kevin Givens (groin) were also limited.

Only three Bills didn't practice fully in Buffalo on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (ankle) and wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) were limited while tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) was the only player to not participate in practice.

Browns at Broncos (-5.5) -- MNF

