The Denver Broncos and New York Jets got Week 4 kicked off on "Thursday Night Football," with Denver squeaking out a 37-28 victory that resulted in the Broncos' first win of the season. Denver, already beaten down by numerous injuries, can relate to the rest of the league as the injury reports begin to pile up with the quarter mark of the season arriving.

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles have been hit hard with injuries this past week. Ditto with the San Francisco 49ers, who the Eagles coincidentally face this week. San Francisco is expected to have George Kittle back for the "Sunday Night Football" showdown, which will soften the blow of all the injuries the team has sustained on offense.

Below, we will break down every team's final injury report as we head into this weekend. All odds are courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Ravens (-14) at Washington

Ronnie Stanley is the key injury to watch here for Baltimore. Despite being listed as questionable, the starting left tackle has missed each of the Ravens' previous two practices. The club could simply be trying to let Stanley's shoulder rest up prior to this matchup, but if he isn't able to go that could mean bad news for Lamar Jackson facing a tough Washington front seven. One person he won't have to worry about in that regard is Chase Young, who has been ruled out. Offensively, Washington will be holding its breath on Terry McLaurin, is trending downward after missing Friday's practice after being limited on Thursday.

Chargers at Buccaneers (-7)

With Taylor being ruled out once again, rookie Justin Herbert is thrust in as QB1 for Los Angeles. He face a rather dominant Tampa Bay pass rush without Bulaga and Turner, which adds to the daunting task of going toe-to-toe with Tom Brady. As for the Bucs, the offense will be missing a number of key weapons in Godwin and Fournette. In the backfield, Ronald Jones II should see the bulk of the carries, while Scotty Miller should gain some of Godwin's targets if he plays.

Seahawks (-6) at Dolphins

Seahawks: S Jamal Adams (groin), CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), LB Jordan Brooks (knee) OUT; RB Chris Carson (knee), CB Shaquill Griffin (shoulder), RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder), G Damien Lewis (ankle), CB Neiko Thorpe (hip), S Lano Hill (back) QUESTIONABLE

S Jamal Adams (groin), CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), LB Jordan Brooks (knee) OUT; RB Chris Carson (knee), CB Shaquill Griffin (shoulder), RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder), G Damien Lewis (ankle), CB Neiko Thorpe (hip), S Lano Hill (back) QUESTIONABLE Dolphins: S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), CB Byron Jones (groin, Achilles) DOUBTFUL; QB Tua Tagovailoa (illness), G Solomon Kindley (foot) QUESTIONABLE

The bad news is that Seattle will be without star safety Jamal Adams this week against Miami. The good news, however, is the swift recovery running back Chris Carson made after hurting his knee last week against Dallas. The injury was initially thought to hold him out some time, but after practicing on a limited basis all week, he has a chance for Week 4. The Dolphins won't have to scramble to find a backup quarterback, as Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Friday after missing two days with a fever. He's expected to back up Ryan Fitzpatrick Sunday. Head coach Brian Flores wasn't optimistic on Jones returning this week, so he's likely to miss his second straight game. Noah Igbinoghene will get the start for Jones if he's unable to play. Rookie Robert Hunt will start at right guard if Kindley is unable to play.

Vikings at Texans (-3.5)

Vikings: CB Mike Hughs (neck) OUT; CB Kris Boyd (hamstring) DOUBTFUL

CB Mike Hughs (neck) OUT; CB Kris Boyd (hamstring) DOUBTFUL Texans: ILB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), FB Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

With no COVID-19 related issues hitting the Vikings, this game will be played on Sunday in Houston. Minnesota will be without Mike Hughes for the second straight game, but Cameron Dantzler (rib) was a full participant in practice on Friday and should start in place of him. After popping up on the injury report on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Texans receiver Will Fuller was a full participant in practice Friday and carries no injury designation heading into Sunday.

Saints (-4) at Lions

After practicing in a limited fashion all week, New Orleans has decided to hold star receiver Michael Thomas out one more week, meaning he'll miss his third straight contest to begin 2020. Not only will the Saints be without Thomas, but a number of starters including Lattimore and Cook will be sidelined for this matchup as well.

Browns at Cowboys (-4.5)

The Browns have four Pro Bowlers questionable for Sunday's game, but Odell Beckham Jr. did not receive an injury designation, so he's good to go for Cleveland. All four Pro Bowlers listed as questionable were limited participants in practice Friday, so they'll at least give it a shot to play against Dallas. Hunt will be the one to watch, as he returned to practice Friday. Smith is expected to play for Dallas after missing the past two games due to neck stingers, a huge boost for the Cowboys offensive line. Diggs is also expected to play as well.

Jaguars at Bengals (-3)

The Jaguars will be without their starting center this week in Linder as Tyler Shatley will get the start at center again. The one to watch is Hauschka, who is in for Josh Lambo (placed on injured reserve with a hip injury). Hauschka was just signed this week by Jacksonville. D.J. Chark (chest, back) was not listed on the injury report after missing last week's contest, so he'll play Sunday. In Cincy, Mixon was a surprise add to the injury report since he was a full participant in practice all week. Alexander showed a bit of promise to play after returning to practice on a limited basis on Thursday, but after missing Friday's session that was about it for his chances in Week 4.

Colts (-2.5) at Bears

T.Y. Hilton, Justin Houston, and Anthony Castonzo all did not practice on Friday, but the team notes that they were given a rest day and do not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday. Running back Nyheim Hines (shoulder) also has no injury designation after being limited on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Chicago, meanwhile, is still holding out hope that McManis can play, but he didn't practice all week. David Montgomery (wrist) carries no designation after being a full participant in practice.

Cardinals (-3) at Panthers

After not practicing all week due to an ankle injury, Arizona is still holding onto the chance of Hopkins playing in Week 4. At this rate, it looks like he'll be a true game-time decision. Christian Kirk, meanwhile, was able to practice all week in a limited fashion. The Panthers are heading into the weekend relatively healthy as the lone two players on their injury report in Okung and Daley both practiced on Friday on a limited basis.

Giants at Rams (-13)

Giants: DB Jabrill Peppers (ankle) OUT; DB Julian Love (knee, ankle) QUESTIONABLE

DB Jabrill Peppers (ankle) OUT; DB Julian Love (knee, ankle) QUESTIONABLE Rams: RB Cam Akers (ribs) OUT; S Jordan Fuller (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Los Angeles will be without rookie running back Cam Akers for a second straight game after he suffered separated rib cartilage in Week 2 against the Eagles. That should lead to even more carries for Darrell Henderson Jr., who has been emerging in his absence. Peppers' status comes to no surprise after the strong safety/punt returner was unable to practice all week due to that ankle injury he suffered last week against San Francisco.

Bills (-3) at Raiders

Moss missed last week's contest with the toe injury and was limited in practice Friday. Looks like his decision will come down to game time. Good news for the Bills as John Brown (calf) was not given an injury designation, so he'll play Sunday. With Edwards already being ruled out and Henry Ruggs III listed as doubtful, Hunter Renfrow is in a solid spot to build off a 84-yard showing last week in New England.

Patriots at Chiefs (-7)

For New England, the biggest development came Saturday morning, when quarterback Cam Newton was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. As a result, the game between these two teams has been postponed until Monday or Tuesday. Shaq Mason is the one to keep an eye one as the starting right guard was added to the injury report on Thursday. Fortunately for the Patriots, he has still been able to participate, albeit on a limited basis. With the Chiefs, Chris Jones is the lone player listed with an injury status, but he should be able to suit up for this contest after being limited all week in practice.

Eagles at 49ers (-7)

Philadelphia is going to be extremely thin at wide receiver this week with Jackson and Jeffery already being ruled out, while Arcega-Whiteside is doubtful to suit up. The biggest news for San Francisco is really who isn't on this list as tight end George Kittle is set to make his return to action. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is also primed to make his season debut, giving the Niners some much-needed ammunition in the passing game.

Falcons at Packers (-7)

Falcons: K Younghoe Koo (groin), S Keanu Neal (hamstring), S Ricardo Allen (elbow), DE Takk McKinley (groin) OUT; WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Calvin Ridley (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

K Younghoe Koo (groin), S Keanu Neal (hamstring), S Ricardo Allen (elbow), DE Takk McKinley (groin) OUT; WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Calvin Ridley (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Packers: LB Christian Kirksey (pectoral), WR Allen Lazard (core) OUT; TE Marcedes Lewis (knee) DOUBTFUL; WR Davante Adams (hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (hand/knee), DL Kenny Clark (groin), TE Josiah Deguara (ankle), LB Rashan Gary (ankle), LB Za'Darius Smith (ankle), P JK Scott (illness) QUESTIONABLE

The Falcons will be down a couple of members in the secondary, as Neal and Allen will miss Monday night's game. There also is concern among Atlanta's wide receiving corps, as Matt Ryan's top two wideouts are questionable with lower body injuries. Russell Gage (concussion) is good to go after practicing in full Saturday, and he and Olamide Zaccheaus would likely see increased work in the passing game if one or both of Jones and Ridley can't go.

Kirksey and Lazard being out for the Packers did not come as a surprise, but Green Bay is in danger of missing several other important starters. Adams is obviously the big one, and the star wideout was a limited participant in practice all week. There are a few other injuries which are more worrisome, such as Alexander, who was a full participant in practice all week until he sat out of Saturday's session with hand and knee issues, and Gary, who was limited all week before sitting out on Saturday with an ankle injury. Another random name that popped up on the injury report on Saturday was the punter Scott. He apparently contracted an illness this weekend and is questionable for Monday night.