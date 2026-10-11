NFL Week 5 inactives, injury tracker: Latest news, updates

NFL Week 5 Sunday games have arrived, and we already have some injuries that will affect the slate.

Heading into Sunday, we have a number of key players already ruled out, and that list includes two key Eagles: running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who will both miss Sunday morning's game in London. Other key players who will miss games on Sunday include: Bears running back Kyle Monangai, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and wide receiver Mack Hollins, Jets running back Breece Hall, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury news, full inactives for Sunday's games and injury updates as the games begin.

Key inactives

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Eagles EDGE Jonathan Greenard