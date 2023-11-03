Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season is already underway, and many more matchups are on tap for the weekend. But not every team is healthy as we approach the halfway mark of the schedule, with several big names on track to be sidelined -- or return from the sidelines -- on Sunday. Below, you'll find a complete rundown of all the official injury reports.

Dolphins at Chiefs (Germany)

Miami has a long list of banged-up players, including most notably three different starting O-linemen. But the good news is RB Raheem Mostert and CB Jalen Ramsey don't have any injury designation and should be fully available. With Edwards-Helaire out for K.C., Isiah Pacheco will be backed up by Jerick McKinnon, who overcame a groin injury to come off the report.

Vikings at Falcons

Newly acquired from the Cardinals, QB Joshua Dobbs will be active as the No. 2 behind rookie Jaren Hall for the Vikings, with Kirk Cousins now on IR due to a torn Achilles. Atlanta will turn to QB Taylor Heinicke after benching Desmond Ridder in Week 8, but more could be asked of the ground game with London sidelined out wide.

Seahawks at Ravens

Seattle's final injury report doesn't include wideouts Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who both missed practice time this week with hamstring and hip injuries, respectively.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that none of his team's injuries are concerning. The team is hoping to have Williams back in the fold Sunday after he returned to practice this week for the first time since Week 6.

Cardinals at Browns

Lots of QB drama in this one. The big news is that Deshaun Watson is slated to return after missing three of the Browns' last four games with a lingering shoulder issue. The last time Watson took the field, he didn't last long, as coach Kevin Stefanski kept him sidelined to avoid aggravation of the injury. P.J. Walker will be standing by as the usual relief. Arizona, meanwhile, hasn't committed to starting former Pro Bowler Kyler Murray or rookie Clayton Tune, with the former returning from ACL rehab.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that the team would make a decision on Murray's status for Sunday within the next 24 hours. So expect Murray's status to be revealed sometime on Saturday. Tune will make his first career start if Murray isn't ready to go.

Rams at Packers

Stafford did not return to L.A.'s Week 8 loss to the Cowboys after exiting. If he can't go, veteran No. 2 Brett Rypien will take over under center for Sean McVay.

For the Packers, Ford didn't practice Friday after being limited Thursday. Walker also missed practice Friday after "feeling tight" upon arrival at the team's facility on Friday, according to Packers coach Matt LaFleur. Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson are in line to fill Walker's spot if he can't play, while Dallin Leavitt, rookie Anthony Johnson Jr. and Zayne Anderson can help fill Ford's spot if he is inactive on Sunday.

Buccaneers at Texans

The Bucs could turn to former Rams veteran Greg Gaines on the defensive interior if Vea is unable to suit up. Backup Aaron Stinnie is slated to take over on the other side of the trenches with Feiler sidelined.

Commanders at Patriots

As per usual, practically half the Patriots lineup is listed as questionable. New England could still fare well without its top defensive linemen considering how many sacks Washington has allowed. The Commanders, meanwhile, could lean more on Jahan Dotson opposite Terry McLaurin with Samuel absent as the WR3.

Bears at Saints

Fields returned to the practice field on Friday, meaning he's potentially in play to suit up in Week 10 against the Panthers. In the meantime, rookie Tyson Bagent will remain QB1 in Chicago, albeit without a healthy defense on his side.

Colts at Panthers

Indy will be undermanned looking to prevent the Panthers from winning a second straight, with Alec Pierce and potentially Isaiah McKenzie in line for more opportunities out wide amid Downs' absence. The Colts are also still missing defensive tackle Grover Stewart due to a suspension.

Giants at Raiders

New York will have QB Daniel Jones (neck) and RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) at full speed, just in time after Taylor went down while filling in under center. But the Giants' O-line remains a major concern with both tackles iffy to suit up.

Cowboys at Eagles

Bills at Bengals

Buffalo was already shorthanded at linebacker with Matt Milano on IR, and now Klein is set to be replaced by rookie Dorian Williams, though ex-Packers CB Rasul Douglas will be joining the defense after arriving at the trade deadline. If Mixon can't go for the Bengals, Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans will likely share touches in the backfield. On the bright side for Cincy, star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is good to go despite a foot injury.

Chargers at Jets (Monday)

