Welcome to Week 9. We are halfway through the 2026 NFL season, and this weekend features several intriguing matchups. The New York Giants look to build on their lead in the NFC East against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are starting a new quarterback. The Green Bay Packers look to upset the Patriots in New England on a special day as they celebrate Rob Gronkowski, and we have an epic showdown on Sunday night between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears.

As we do every week, we collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL betting courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

Which picks can you make with confidence this week? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons (Madrid)



Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bengals -4.5, O/U 48.5

"The Cincinnati offense is rolling, with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins dunking on opposing defenses. Meanwhile, the Falcons have been struggling to run the ball as of late despite the presence of Bijan Robinson (48 carries for 200 scoreless yards in the last three weeks). The Bengals do provide an opportunity for the run game to get back on track (4.8 yards per carry allowed), but Dexter Lawrence has shut down other rushing attacks before. If the Bengals can keep Robinson in check, I'm not sure Atlanta can count on Michael Penix Jr. to go shot for shot with Burrow."

Jared Dubin is taking the Bengals to cover the spread in Madrid. He and Jordan Dajani broke down the biggest games of the weekend here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-3) vs. Falcons Bengals

Bengals Bengals Bengals Falcons Bengals Bengals

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Saints -3.5, O/U 41.5

"This feels like a good week to back the 2-5 New Orleans Saints. They are coming off their bye, playing their first game at home in almost a month, and could be returning a few notable players such as offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and offensive guard Cesar Ruiz. Plus, rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson could make his NFL debut as well. As for the Cleveland Browns, they were absolutely dominated by the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, 27-6, and are now playing their third-straight game on the road. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is also in concussion protocol, meaning it could be Shedeur Sanders time in Cleveland. Given how Watson has played for the majority of this season, I don't know if fans are necessarily rooting for that."

Jordan Dajani is taking the Saints to pick up their third win of the season. His best bets for Week 9 will be published on Friday.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Saints (-2.5) Saints

Saints Browns Browns Saints Saints Saints

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -1.5, O/U 52.5

"The Cowboys are coming off a horrible loss to the Cardinals at home, but they get a big break playing the Colts, who are struggling. Indianapolis has major problems and there is talk of trading more players. The Cowboys will get the offense cranked up again in this one as they get back on track behind their passing game."

Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco is taking the Cowboys to bounce back this weekend. To read his breakdown of every game this week, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-6) at Colts Cowboys

Cowboys Cowboys Colts Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Broncos -3, O/U 42.5

"Another week, another magical Bo Nix comeback. And you clowns wanted him benched! The Denver Broncos offense scored 15 unanswered points vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter, and then the defense pulled off a goal-line stand against Patrick Mahomes to seal the deal. Amazing. Nix leads the NFL since 2000 with 9.1 yards per attempt when down by one score in the fourth quarter. He has 15 game-winning drives to his name, which is one shy of the most in a three-season span in NFL history. Nix hasn't even played three full seasons.

"This week, the Broncos take on a Carolina Panthers team that just fired their defensive coordinator and has some serious issues on the offensive line. Injuries are beginning to mount up front, and Bryce Young has been sacked 11 times over the last two games. Carolina is now tied for the second-most sacks allowed with 23, and up against an aggressive defense that ranks top five in sacks with 23.

"You can question the Broncos offense all you want, but the Panthers defense has a weird issue with giving up a million points at home. They allowed 59 points to the Chicago Bears in Week 1, 26 points to the Detroit Lions in Week 4, and then 43 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. That's 42.7 points allowed per game at home."

Jordan Dajani is riding the Broncos again this week. His best bets for Week 9 will be published on Friday.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos (-3) at Panthers Broncos

Broncos Broncos Broncos Panthers Broncos Broncos

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -6.5, O/U 47.5

Before making any Week 9 NFL survivor pool picks or NFL knockout pool picks, you need to see which team the SportsLine Projection Model is backing. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $5,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

The Detroit Lions are 7-point favorites in Miami, and the model likes their chances to move to 6-2. However, the Lions aren't the only team the model likes this week. To check out other top options for your survivor pool, head on over to SportsLine.

How about a player prop? Zach Pereles says you should consider taking Sione Vaki to reach 20 rushing yards:

"Who is Sione Vaki? Thanks for asking! The Lions drafted Vaki, a running back/linebacker out of Utah, in the fourth round in 2024. He hardly played either of his first two years, and it's looking like another middle-round trade-up gone wrong for Detroit. But Sunday against the Lions, Vaki grinded out 65 yards on 11 carries against an excellent Vikings defense. The 11 carries were nearly double his previous career high, and he had some really impressive film. (Thanks to CBS Fantasy guru Jacob Gibbs!)

"Jahmyr Gibbs is on pace for 463 touches this season. That is way, way too many. Should the Lions jump ahead against the Dolphins from the start, I could see a lot of Vaki. Last week, the Dolphins gave up 38 yards on seven carries to Patriots backup Corey Kiner. Overall, Miami has actually been decent against the run, but 20+ doesn't seem like too much to ask for, especially in what I expect to be a favorable game script."

Pereles' best bets for Week 9 will be published Friday morning.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-7) at Dolphins Lions

Lions Lions Lions Lions Dolphins Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -4.5, O/U 50.5

"Jayden Daniels was pretty erratic with his throws on Sunday night, despite pulling out the 27-10 win over Philadelphia. For the game, he had an off-target rate of 17.2%, which was the third-highest in a single game in his career. That's alarming, particularly as Washington hosts a Rams team that is starting to gain some momentum.

"This season, L.A. is allowing 301.1 total yards per game, which ranks fifth in the league. If Daniels continues to misfire, this Rams defense has shown it can shut down an opponent. Meanwhile, the Commanders are 0-5 following a win since the start of last season and own a -9.0 points-per-game differential over that stretch.

"This could be a game where Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua feast, as Washington is currently giving up a 100.6 passer rating against this season, which ranks 25th in the league. I expect another prolific game from that duo as L.A. wins and covers."

Tyler Sullivan is taking the Rams to win their third-straight game. To read his best bets for Week 9, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-5.5) at Commanders Commanders

Rams Rams Rams Rams Commanders Commanders

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -5.5, O/U 44.5

"The Giants are coming off a bye in first place in the division, while the Eagles are coming off a road loss Sunday night to the Commanders. They are struggling in many areas. But this is a big rivalry, and pride will help keep the Eagles in it, as their defense has a solid day against J.J. McCarthy. But the Giants win it late."

Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco is taking the Eagles to cover the spread this week against their divisional foe. To read his breakdown of every game this week, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants (-3.5) at Eagles Giants

Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -9.5, O/U 41.5

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has made his exact Week 9 NFL score predictions for every matchup. Before you lock in any NFL picks, make sure you see what Cohen has to say. He likes the Chiefs to win big on Sunday:

"Since their two touchdown victory over the Titans in Week 1, six of the Jets' last seven games have been decided by one score. Unfortunately, New York has lost six of those games and is headed for another miserable season. I'm going to predict an end to the one possession streak for Aaron Glenn's team as they travel to Kansas City to face an angry Chiefs team who has lost two straight contests. I would be surprised if this one was close. I'll predict a three touchdown day for Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City rolls by three scores."

To check out Cohen's exact score predictions for every game this week, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Chiefs (-9.5) Jets

Jets Jets Jets Chiefs Jets Chiefs

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -1.5, O/U 43.5

CBS Sports' Zach Pereles says you should consider taking the Under 42.5 in this matchup:

"We all know about the Chargers' offensive woes. They haven't scored a touchdown in two straight games, and they've only surpassed 20 points once this year. Now they face a Texans defense that has massively underachieved this season but still has loads of talent. Coming off a bye, Houston should be getting it together on that side of the ball, and there's no better opponent to do it against.

"Amid the Chargers' disastrous year, the defense has actually played well: seventh in EPA per play and 10th in success rate. They defend the middle of the field — where C.J. Stroud likes to attack — well. The Texans struggle to run the ball and struggle to cash in in the red zone. That sounds like a recipe for an UNDER to me."

Pereles' best bets for Week 9 will be published Friday morning.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans (-4.5) at Chargers Chargers

Chargers Texans Texans Chargers Texans Texans

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -13.5, O/U 45.5

"The Seahawks are coming off an embarrassing home loss to the Bears, while the Cardinals won at Dallas last week. They are making a quarterback change to Gardner Minshew, who played well last week. Good luck against this Seattle defense, which will be hunting after the Bears beat them. The Cardinals will get the brunt of their anger."

Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco is taking the Seahawks to destroy the Cardinals on Sunday. To read his breakdown of every game this week, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Seahawks (-11) Seahawks

Seahawks Cardinals Cardinals Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Patriots -1.5, O/U 46.5

"There's a good chance that there's no NFL team facing more pressure to win this week than the Patriots. For one, Tom Brady is making his return to Foxborough. For the first time since he was hired by Fox, Brady is going to be on the call for a Patriots game and this probably won't be the last time this week that you hear about this.

The crazy thing is that Brady won't be the only Patriots legend in town for the game. Rob Gronkowski is being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this weekend, so yeah, this feels like a game the Patriots can't afford to lose. They don't want to spoil everyone's weekend.

It's fitting that Brady will be on the call because the Patriots' current quarterback, Drake Maye, has been looking a lot like Brady over the past few weeks. Maye has totaled three touchdowns in five straight games, which is the second-longest streak in franchise history. Brady has the only streak that went longer and he did that back in 2007 when he led the Patriots to an undefeated season.

Maye also has seven touchdown passes of at least 30 yards over the past four games, which is the most in a four-game stretch by ANY NFL quarterback since 2019. When Maye channels his inner-Tom Brady, the Patriots are unbeatable, but the problem is that he also sometimes channels his inner-Tom Hodson.

If you don't know who Hodson is, then just ask any hardcore NFL fan. If they don't know, then ask a Patriots fan who was alive in the 1990s. If you don't know a Patriots fan, then talk to an LSU fan. If you come up empty there, go to your local library and find the 1990 NFL Fact and Record book. If you don't have a library near you, then Google Hodson, but definitely do that last. I'd like to see everyone go through all the effort above because I feel like we're getting lazy as a society.

Hodson started 12 games for the Patriots over three seasons and went 1-11 in those starts. During his time as a starter, he threw seven touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions, which I'm only mentioning because I feel like that's how Maye kind of plays whenever the Patriots face a good team. New England has played five teams this year that currently have a winning record: They've gone 2-3 in those games with Maye throwing six touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions. That's not ideal.

So is Maye going to look like Tom Hodson or Tom Brady?

Based on what I've seen from the Packers defense this year, I don't think the answer is going to be Brady. The Packers defense has been surprisingly good -- even without Micah Parsons -- and I think Green Bay somehow manages to find a way to spoil Gronk's Hall of Fame weekend and Brady's return to Gillette."

John Breech is taking the Packers to upset the Patriots in New England. To read his Week 9 column, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Patriots (-3) Packers

Packers Patriots Packers Packers Patriots Packers

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -8.5, O/U 46.5

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has made his exact Week 9 NFL score predictions for every matchup. Before you lock in any NFL picks, make sure you see what Cohen has to say. He likes the 49ers and the Over on Sunday:

"Six straight Raiders games have seen 56 or more points and have hit the Over line. Until the trend is broken, I'm playing it. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey will be staples on my DFS teams this weekend, especially since they're rested and coming off a bye week. The 49ers, despite their rash of injuries, seem to have a great chance at claiming the top seed in the NFC come January."

To check out Cohen's exact score predictions for every game this week, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at 49ers (-10) 49ers

Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bears -3.5, O/U 48.5

Before making any Buccaneers vs. Bears picks, or 'Sunday Night Football' predictions, you NEED to see what SportsLine expert Matt Severance has to say. Severance has returned +4.9 units to $100 players on his last 21 picks involving the Chicago Bears. We can tell you he's leaning towards the Under, but to check out his official pick on the spread, head to SportsLine.

Jordan Dajani, on the other hand, is taking the Bears to keep rolling:

"I correctly chose Chicago to cover in Seattle last week, and I became even more confident in that pick when the Bears traded for Jeffery Simmons. The Seahawks' addition of Quenton Nelson is a great one, but I think the addition of Simmons is even better. He's the best defensive tackle in the NFL and makes life incredibly difficult for quarterbacks. In his first game for his new team, he recorded six tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. Chicago's defense allowed just 3.0 yards per play with him on the field. The Bears allowed 13.3 yards per play with him off the field. Insane. I said last week Caleb Williams was reminding me of Josh Allen, and I think more people now agree with that assessment. He's averaged 286.7 passing yards per game with four touchdowns and zero interceptions since returning from injury.

As for the Buccaneers, it's tough for me to have takeaways from their victory in a Category 6 hurricane. We need to give Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell credit for becoming the first duo to ever rush 25 times each for 125 yards in a game against what was a top-four run defense, but Baker Mayfield is going to have to throw the ball vs. the Bears. He's thrown for just 64 yards combined in his last two games and is 1-12 in primetime since 2021, which ranks worst in the NFL. Soldier Field is going to be jumping for this Sunday night game. I'm backing the Bears."



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Bears (-6) Buccaneers

Buccaneers Bears Buccaneers Bears Buccaneers Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bills -3, O/U 48.5

Before making any Bills vs. Vikings picks, or "Monday Night Football" predictions, you need to see what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say, as he enters this matchup on a 39-17-3 roll on his last 59 Vikings picks (+22.8 units). We can tell you he's leaning towards the Under, but to check out his official pick, head on over to SportsLine.

If you'd like another opinion, Jordan Dajani is taking the hook with the Vikings:

"I'm a sucker for a home dog at +3.5 in primetime — especially one making a quarterback change. I don't think it's a stretch to believe Carson Wentz could open up the Vikings' passing attack. The former No. 2 overall pick came off the bench in Week 1 and threw three touchdowns in a 39-22 win over the Packers. Then, in Week 2, Wentz escaped Chicago victorious, 9-3, in a monsoon. Justin Jefferson's best game of the season came with Wentz in Week 1, as he caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. All of those numbers were season highs for him. Murray averages 170.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 30th among 31 qualifying passers. We know the Buffalo Bills boast a high-flying offense, but this Vikings defense is still the best in the NFL. They lead the NFL in points per game (13.3), passing defense (154.9 yards allowed per game), red zone touchdown percentage (25%) and sacks per game (3.6). Give me the points with Minnesota if Wentz starts."