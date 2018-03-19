NFL will reportedly open 2018 season with Vikings-Eagles NFC championship rematch

When the NFL announces its 2018 regular-season schedule, Minnesota Vikings fans will be in for a treat.

After watching their team go down in historic fashion at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, who not only trounced the Vikings' oh-so-close shot at hosting their own Super Bowl appearance but then won the Super Bowl in Minnesota, they might be forced to start the new season against those same Eagles back in Philadelphia.

That's according to SportsRadio 94 WIP's Howard Eskin, who reported via Twitter on Monday that when the NFL schedule is released, the Eagles will host the Vikings to open the 2018 season on Thursday, Sept. 6.

The NFC Championship Game rematch had been speculated as a potential matchup for the league's 2018 kickoff, but it makes for an especially intriguing opener considering how both the Vikings and the defending Super Bowl champions could look in September.

For one, Minnesota won't have even a single quarterback from its NFC title bid in after reeling in free agency's biggest prize in Kirk Cousins, who also faced the Eagles in Week 1 last season as the Washington Redskins' starter. And the Eagles might or might not have their own quarterback, a rehabilitating Carson Wentz, available to start the season, making backup Nick Foles, the man who torched the Vikings secondary en route to the Super Bowl, a candidate to reprise his role against Mike Zimmer's defense.

The Eagles are guaranteed to appear in the NFL's first regular-season game of 2018 as defending Super Bowl champions. The NFL's official schedule release figures to fall in mid- to late April.