The Houston Texans scored a massive 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but they may have lost their WR1 for a game or two. After catching a 67-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud at the end of the first quarter, Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury that caused him to leave the contest early.

In speaking to reporters on Monday, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said hamstring injuries can take a couple weeks to heal, and classified Collins as "week-to-week." This was notable, as Ryans originally said Collins was "day-to-day." That means Collins could potentially miss Houston's Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots next Sunday.

Collins is the NFL's leading receiver through five weeks, as he's caught 32 passes for 567 yards and three touchdowns. He has recorded a 25-yard reception in eight straight games now, which is the longest streak in Texans franchise history, and longest active streak in the NFL. Collins' 195 yards after the catch (YAC) also rank third among all receivers.

The Texans do have a deep wide receivers room, so Houston's offense shouldn't fall off a cliff if Collins were to miss some time. Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell would take over as Stroud's top two targets, then the veteran Robert Woods and young Xavier Hutchinson should receive more snaps as well.