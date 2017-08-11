Packers predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Packers finished last season on the doorstep of the Super Bowl after going to Dallas and beating the 13-3 Cowboys in the divisional around, and they figure to be one of the favorites in the NFC yet again in 2017. After all, when you have arguably the best quarterback on the planet, you always have a shot at reaching the top of the mountain.

Will the Packers be merely a good team after two straight 10-win seasons, or is there more in store. Let's break it down.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 10.2 78.3% 66.5% 16.2% 6.0%

SportsLine projects a return to the playoffs for the Packers unless something drastic happens, and that's understandable in what could be a worse-than-expected NFC North. The Packers are one of four teams projected to win 10-plus games, but SportsLine isn't making the Packers the favorites in the NFC, as the Seahawks have a stronger chance at winning the conference.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 10.5 (U -140) -330 -200 +450 10/1

All odds via Westgate.

While the team continues to have success year in and year out, the heavy lean on the Under shows 11 wins is asking too much for many bettors. It's easy to see why -- while the Packers are always competitive, they've won more than 10 games in a season just once in the last four years.

Experts

Pete Prisco defends his 14-2 prediction: