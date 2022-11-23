The Green Bay Packers offense has looked off-kilter throughout the 2022 campaign and, more specifically, so has the NFL's back-to-back MVP, Aaron Rodgers. Well, the quarterback revealed on Wednesday that he has been dealing with a broken thumb on his throwing hand dating back to Week 5.

While the severity of the injury may be noteworthy, the Packers had been listing Rodgers on the injury report with a right thumb injury for the last few weeks. Rodgers, who has played with broken fingers in the past, went on to say that he has not considered surgery and intends to play through the injury.

"I think I've had worse injuries I've played with," Rodgers said when asked about throwing the ball with the broken thumb. "Definitely a challenge, but the days off help. Feeling better this week."

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • #12 CMP% 64.6 YDs 2542 TD 19 INT 7 YD/Att 6.76 View Profile

The timeline of Rodgers' injury coincides with the Packers five-game losing streak that was just recently snapped against the Cowboys in Week 10. Green Bay is also coming off of a loss to the Titans last Thursday where the offense managed just 17 points. Since Week 5, Rodgers has completed 62.35% of his passes, has a 6.51 yards per attempt average, and a passer rating of 91.9. He's also thrown 13 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Before the injury, Rodgers was completing 68.9% of his throws and had a 95.6 passer rating, so there is a noticeable dip in efficiency.

While Rodgers does intend on playing through this injury, it will be fascinating to see Green Bay's course of action if/when they fall out of playoff contention. Behind Rodgers is 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, who has one start already under his belt.