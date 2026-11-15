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Packers vs. Vikings live updates: Kirk Cousins returns as Minnesota QB in key NFC North game

Keep up with all the biggest developments from a Week 10 game with Cousins making the start at QB for the Vikings

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One of the most anticipated games on the NFL's Week 10 slate is Sunday's showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. This game got even more interesting when the Vikings acquired veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins before the trade deadline. 

Cousins, who piloted Minnesota's offense from 2018-23, will try to help improve an offense that has so far failed to match the play of the Vikings' defense, which has been lights out this season. Entering Week 10, the Vikings' defense is No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed, touchdown passes allowed and red zone efficiency. They're also third in the league in red zone efficiency. 

The Packers started the season with a 1-2 record, including a season-opening loss to the Vikings. Green Bay's 5-1 record since its poor start is a byproduct of the emergence of quarterback Jordan Love, the growth of wideouts Matthew Golden and Christian Watson, and an ever-improving defense that hasn't allowed over 20 points in a game since Week 3. Green Bay's offense will need to overcome the loss of Josh Jacobs, who will miss time with a finger injury. 

Follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Packers vs. Vikings live

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Cousins has fared well vs. the Packers

Cousins' career record against the Green Bay Packers is 6–5–1, including postseason, with 3,339 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions across 12 games.

Notable Performances

  • Best statistical game:
    • Sept. 16, 2018: 425 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT in a 29–29 tie. 
  • Strong recent outings:
    • Nov. 2021: 341 yards, 3 TD in a 34–31 win. 
    • Sept. 2022: 277 yards, 2 TD in a 23–7 win.
    • Oct. 29, 2023: 274 yards, 2 TD in a 24–10 win (game where he tore his Achilles).
Bryan DeArdo
November 15, 2026, 5:37 PM
Nov. 15, 2026, 12:37 pm EST
 
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Packers new RB plan

With Josh Jacobs out, the Packers' running duties will be handled by former Steelers third-round pick Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd. Johnson, who was traded to Green Bay prior to the start of the season, has enjoyed success with the Packers after failing to get on the field in Pittsburgh. He currently leads the Packers in rushing with 172 yards and a score on 42 carries. 

If the Vikings have any weakness on defense, it's against the run. They're 18th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and 21st in average YPC allowed. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 15, 2026, 5:25 PM
Nov. 15, 2026, 12:25 pm EST
 
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Inactive reports

Packers inactives 

Vikings inactives 

Bryan DeArdo
November 15, 2026, 5:15 PM
Nov. 15, 2026, 12:15 pm EST
 
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Welcome!

Welcome to our coverage of today's huge NFC showdown between the Packers and Vikings. If GB wins, they'll remain a half-game back of the Lions (who are currently leading 28-3) in the NFC North standings. If the Vikings win, they'll stay in front of both teams in the North standings. 

We'll have both team's inactive reports shortly. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 15, 2026, 5:07 PM
Nov. 15, 2026, 12:07 pm EST
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