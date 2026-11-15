Packers vs. Vikings live updates: Kirk Cousins returns as Minnesota QB in key NFC North game

Cousins has fared well vs. the Packers
Cousins' career record against the Green Bay Packers is 6–5–1, including postseason, with 3,339 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions across 12 games.
Notable Performances
- Best statistical game:
- Sept. 16, 2018: 425 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT in a 29–29 tie.
- Strong recent outings:
- Nov. 2021: 341 yards, 3 TD in a 34–31 win.
- Sept. 2022: 277 yards, 2 TD in a 23–7 win.
- Oct. 29, 2023: 274 yards, 2 TD in a 24–10 win (game where he tore his Achilles).