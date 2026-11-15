Packers vs. Vikings live updates: Kirk Cousins returns as Minnesota QB in key NFC North game

One of the most anticipated games on the NFL's Week 10 slate is Sunday's showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. This game got even more interesting when the Vikings acquired veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins before the trade deadline.

Cousins, who piloted Minnesota's offense from 2018-23, will try to help improve an offense that has so far failed to match the play of the Vikings' defense, which has been lights out this season. Entering Week 10, the Vikings' defense is No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed, touchdown passes allowed and red zone efficiency. They're also third in the league in red zone efficiency.

The Packers started the season with a 1-2 record, including a season-opening loss to the Vikings. Green Bay's 5-1 record since its poor start is a byproduct of the emergence of quarterback Jordan Love, the growth of wideouts Matthew Golden and Christian Watson, and an ever-improving defense that hasn't allowed over 20 points in a game since Week 3. Green Bay's offense will need to overcome the loss of Josh Jacobs, who will miss time with a finger injury.

Follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Packers vs. Vikings live