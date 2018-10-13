Panthers expect to get Greg Olsen back in Week 6 after four-week absence

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is on the verge of returning to the lineup. According to a report from NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon, the Panthers expect Olsen to be on the field Sunday when they take on Washington in their Week 6 game.

#Panthers team source tells me as of now, Greg Olsen is playing and they are planning to start him tomorrow. They said Olsen has had no setbacks so far, that he’s had a good week. — Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) October 13, 2018

Olsen has been out since Week 1, when he suffered a fractured foot against the Dallas Cowboys. Olsen missed nine games with the same injury last season, but avoided a longer rehab stint because the screw that was surgically inserted into his foot prevented it from fully breaking this time around.

Olsen has been able to stay in shape during his absence because he has spent far less time in a walking boot. He expects to hit the ground running quickly, according to ESPN.com.

"I'm confident I'll be better when I first come back and play a game than I was those first couple of games when I came back last year,'' Olsen said.

Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner touted the difference-making ability Olsen has, noting that he is Cam Newton's most trusted target. Newton himself seemed excited about the prospect of having Olsen back, as well.

"The band is back,'' Newton said, anticipating Olsen's return.

Carolina struggled offensively against Dallas in Week 1, but has scored 24, 31, and 33 points in its past three games. Adding Olsen to the mix of an improving offense should take things up a notch further.