Panthers' sale to David Tepper closes; ex-owner Jerry Richardson issues statement

It's official: David Tepper is the owner of the Carolina Panthers, succeeding Jerry Richardson. The team announced Monday that the sale of the franchise had closed.

"I am thrilled to begin this new era of Carolina Panthers football and am humbled by the overwhelming excitement and support for the team," Tepper said in a statement on the team's website. "On behalf of the fans and myself, I thank Jerry Richardson for bringing the team to the Carolinas and for entrusting me with its future. Winning is the most important thing both on the field and in the community, and I am committed to winning a Super Bowl championship together. I look forward to being part of the Panthers' family and to supporting this flourishing region."

Richardson had been the Panthers' owner since their inception in 1993 until December 2017, when it was announced that he would give up control of the team following allegations of workplace misconduct. Last month, the NFL fined Richardson $2.75 million following an investigation that concluded the former owner had engaged in inappropriate behavior.

On Monday, Richardson also issued a statement:

Rosalind and I want to express our appreciation to all of you for creating such a powerful, passionate fan experience for the past 23 seasons. We are grateful to the Carolina community for the love and support you have shown your Panthers. Your enthusiasm for football and devotion to the team has been a source of strength for us and for everyone who calls the Carolinas home. We also want to thank the Panthers organization for delivering great football and a great fan experience, week after week, for almost a quarter-century. Your hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed. You have made a measurable difference and you made us proud. It's been almost 60 years since I last took the field, and I know how tough it is to play this game. I have the highest respect for the men who wear the Panthers jersey. You inspire me every week with your commitment and your determination to win. I will always be your Number One fan. I wish Mr. Tepper all the best; the team is in good hands. The stadium is a wonderful place to watch a game with friends and family. Carolina is and will be a contender. From the thousands of people who come every year to training camp to the millions of fans who come to the stadium or follow the team every day, we thank you for making a home for Panthers football in your hearts.

Finally, the Panthers announced that chief operating officer Tina Becker has resigned. The move was expected; Becker was appointed to COO after Richardson gave up control of the team. She joined the team in 1999.