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Panthers vs. Lions live updates: Carolina, Detroit set to light up scoreboard on 'Sunday Night Football'

Keep up with all the biggest developments as Carolina looks for a big win on 'SNF'

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In the Week 4 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions.

Detroit enters this game fresh off a win over the New York Jets. The Lions have been explosive on offense through the early portion of the season, scoring exactly 31 points in each of their first three games. Jahmyr Gibbs is off to an outrageous start, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown are playing high-level football and they haven't even gotten Jameson Williams going yet. They're decimated on defense at the moment, though, as they're dealing with multiple injuries on the back end that have led to a lot of passing success for opponents.

Carolina might actually be dealing with even more injuries than Detroit, as the Panthers enter this game without each of their top two cornerbacks after both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson went on injured reserve with injuries suffered last week. The Panthers' offense was one of the pleasant surprises of the first two weeks of the season before before slumping to only 18 points in a loss to the Browns last week, and the Panthers will need Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Co. to be explosive to keep up with the Lions here.

Will the Lions secure the win, or will the Panthers pull off the upset in their home stadium? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

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