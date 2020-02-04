Patrick Mahomes' high school classmate predicted his Super Bowl win in 2014 yearbook

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a fourth-quarter comeback and Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, winning 31-20. Due to his heroics, Mahomes took home the MVP award. The 24-year-old became one of the youngest QBs to ever win the big game and further cemented his greatness with the win.

Mahomes' career could have been very different, as he was drafted into the MLB. But football was the route he decided to go. That's what makes this prediction for fellow Whitehouse High School Class of 2014 graduate so impressive. Six years ago, Mahomes' classmate Spencer Shaw not only predicted Mahomes would choose football and be in the NFL back in 2014: he knew a championship ring was in the young athlete's future.

After the comeback was complete on Sunday and the yellow and red confetti was falling from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Shaw took to Twitter to post a photo of the high school's 2014 yearbook, proving his future telling skills.

The yearbook asked, "What are you looking forward to most about your class reunion?" Shaw's answer was, "Seeing Patrick Mahomes' super bowl ring."

The championship is secured and soon Mahomes will have that ring.

When you predicted @PatrickMahomes would win the Super Bowl all the way back when y’all were in high school #SuperBowlLIV #GoChiefs #903 pic.twitter.com/2Or6e2pGNg — Spencer Shaw (@SpencerShaw34) February 3, 2020

We are choosing to ignore the rather bold quotes surrounding Shaw's, though I am happy to report from some brief internet stalking Jack Terrel seems to be doing well, reportedly as a bio-medical engineer working on two heart devices and Kaitlin Rosetta also appears to be doing well.

Mahomes came close to winning his first championship last year and having the ring for the five year reunion, taking the AFC Championship to overtime against the New England Patriots. That means it looks like his old friend Spencer will have to wait until the 10 year reunion to see the bling.

Last year Mahomes took home the league MVP trophy in his first full season as a starter and this year he only elevated his game. Still, Shaw gets credit for having the earliest take on Mahomes' success.

Shaw, what else can you predict? Let us know if you get any feelings on who will win Super Bowl LV.