Late in the first half of their blowout victory over the New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs got a significant scare. Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass on a second-and-4 play coming out of the two-minute warning, and as he attempted to throw the ball downfield, his arm was hit by Jets edge rusher David Bailey. His elbow bent awkwardly backward, and he left the field with his right arm hanging by his side.

Mahomes already underwent an MRI after the game and it did not reveal a significant injury, according to ESPN. He will be monitored for pain and swelling throughout the week.

Mahomes ultimately didn't have to miss a snap because the Jets recovered the fumble on the play, and by the time the Chiefs got the ball back, Mahomes had gotten his arm warm while throwing on the sideline. He returned to play the rest of the game and finished the day 23 of 31 for 242 yards and two touchdowns, each on passes to Kenneth Walker III.

Mahomes, later in his postgame interview, said he didn't feel like himself at first when he came back into the game after the scare, but that things gradually improved as he settled into the second half.

"I felt like out of the half, I wasn't throwing the ball the way I wanted to," he said. "As the game went on — and we continued to work through it and it kind of got warmed back up — I thought I started throwing the ball better towards the end of the second half. That will be important this week is kind of getting the swelling and the fluid out of it so I can be ready to go from the first snap next week."

Mahomes further noted that he felt just fine after the game, but that he would have to go through the usual process to get himself ready for the Chiefs' Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"I feel good now," he said. "Obviously, you get the win and the adrenaline's pumping. I'm sure I'll be sore tomorrow, but we'll get right to it. We'll get to work on it, and we'll get ourselves ready to go. It's great to get the win now, now it's about getting ourselves ready for next week."