Patriots reportedly sign Marshall Newhouse, adding much-needed depth at tackle and stabilizing the offensive line
The Patriots add offensive line depth with Newhouse, who they worked out earlier in the week
The New England Patriots continued their busy week of transactions, adding a veteran offensive lineman to the roster in the wake of their trade of Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots signed Marshall Newhouse after working out the veteran offensive tackle Tuesday.
The Patriots adding Newhouse was a necessity after starting right tackle Marcus Cannon had to leave Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a shoulder injury. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Cannon's injury "is not considered anything season-ending, or long-term in nature," but he's expected to miss some time. New England did not have a backup tackle on the game-day roster once Cannon went down since they deactivated Kory Cunningham, moving starting left guard Joe Thuney to right tackle. Jermaine Eluemunor moved to left guard with Thuney to right tackle.
The Patriots can insert Newhouse at right tackle and keep Thuney at left guard, thereby not moving multiple positions on the offensive line to compensate for one injury. If Newhouse isn't ready to go, Cunningham, the No. 3 tackle, could start at right tackle with Newhouse providing depth.
New England has four tackles on its roster: Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn, Newhouse, Cunningham, and Cannon.
A fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2010, Newhouse has started 72 games for five different teams. He started just two games in 2018, both for the Carolina Panthers, while also playing three games for the Buffalo Bills. He was released by the New Orleans Saints last month.
