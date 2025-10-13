Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua is considered day-to-day with an ankle sprain he suffered in a Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens, coach Sean McVay said Monday. It is not known yet if Nacua will be able to play in the Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Nacua, who leads the NFL with 54 receptions, landed awkwardly while attempting to catch a touchdown in the second quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return with a foot injury.

Nacua eventually returned in the second half, though he did not log any stats while playing a limited number of snaps. The Rams play in London in Week 7 and then have a bye the week after that, allowing them to re-evaluate Nacua's status before a game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 2.

Nacua's 52 catches through the first five games of the season set an NFL record. He also has 616 yards receiving -- which ranks second in the league -- and two touchdowns.

A former unheralded fifth-round pick out of BYU, Nacua quickly emerged as one of the NFL's top playmakers during his debut 2023 season. He set an NFL rookie record with 105 catches for 1,486 yards with six touchdowns in 17 games. Nacua did miss six games due to knee issues last season, but he still managed 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns.