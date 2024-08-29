Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua is expected to be ready to play in their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, after dealing with a knee issue this offseason. Nacua has been considered week-to-week, casting potential doubt on his availability for the season opener. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay gave a positive update on the wide receiver on Thursday.

"He'll be ready to roll," McVay said on the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Nacua returned to practice earlier this week.

When the 2023 fifth-round pick went down in practice, the injury was described as "not serious." The injury occurred during a joint practice with the Chargers, when Nacua was attempting to catch a pass during red zone drills.

Nacua made a big splash in Year 1, not just on the Rams, but in the NFL as a whole, setting rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486). He also had six receiving touchdowns.

The Rams are dealing with a slew of injuries this offseason, so getting Nacua back in full capacity is major, considering what a key piece he is to their offense.

Nacua and the Rams kick off their season on Sept. 8 against the Detroit Lions on "Sunday Night Football."