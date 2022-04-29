The Las Vegas Raiders selected three players in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft: Clelin Ferrell (No. 4), Josh Jacobs (No. 24), and Jonathan Abram (No. 27). All three players were chosen by former head coach Jon Gruden and former general manager Mike Mayock, so their futures were up in the air.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler announced Friday the team declined all the fifth-year player options on all the 2019 first-round picks, meaning Ferrell, Jacobs, and Abram will hit free agency at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The Raiders save over $25 million in guaranteed money with the move as Ferrell's fifth-year option was worth $11.5 million, Jacobs was $8 million, and Abram was $7.9 million -- a total of $27.4 million in guarantees if the options were exercised.

Ferrell has just eight sacks in three seasons with the Raiders, totaling 79 tackles and nine passes defensed. Maxx Crosby, who was selected in the fourth round by the Raiders in the same draft, had as many sacks in 2021 as Ferrell has in his career.

Jacobs has been the most productive of the three, having two 1,000-yard seasons and rushing for 28 touchdowns in three years. He has become a vital part of the Raiders' run game, rushing for 3,087 yards over the last three years with a Pro Bowl appearance.

Abram has started 27 games over the last two years after missing the majority of his rookie season due to injury, recording three interceptions and 202 tackles -- including 116 this past season.

While all three will be free agents, the Raiders can still bring them back after the 2022 season. There just will be competition for their services next March. Jacobs and Abram could both be candidates to return to Vegas, or find other homes in free agency as their NFL careers haven't reached the end yet.

Farrell will need a huge 2022 season to solidify his NFL future.