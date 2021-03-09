Lamarcus Joyner and Richie Incognito have been released by the Raiders, as Las Vegas continues to clear cap space. The move came moments after the Raiders traded offensive tackle Trent Brown to the Patriots.

Joyner, who was midway through a four-year, $42 million contract, had a base salary of $9.6 million for the 2021 season, with a cap hit of $11.2 million. By releasing Incognito, a four-time Pro Bowler who had one year remaining on his two-year contract, the Raiders cleared $5.475 million in cap space..

The Raiders are one of a slew of NFL teams that have been forced to make tough roster cuts in order to free up more cap space. The NFL's expected salary cap for 2021 is projected to be somewhere between $180 million to $185 million. The NFL will announce the 2021 salary cap before the start of the new league year, which begins on March 17 at 4 p.m. EST.

The 41st overall pick in the 2014 draft, the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Joyner spent his first five seasons with the Rams before signing with the Raiders before the start of the 2019 season. A part-time starter during his first three seasons, Joyner became a full-time starter in 2017. In 2018, he recorded a career-high 78 tackles while helping the Rams win the NFC for the first time since 2001. Joyner made 10 starts for the Raiders in 2019. Last season, however, he made just six starts, his fewest total since 2015. In 95 career regular-season games, the 30-year-old has 58 starts, four interceptions, 33 passes defensed, five sacks, 420 tackles and 21 tackles for loss.

A third-round pick in the 2005 draft, Incognito has been a starter in each of his 164 regular season games. The 37-year-old made the Pro Bowl each season from 2015-17 as a member of the Bills. Incognito broke into the NFL with the Rams before spending four seasons with the Dolphins.