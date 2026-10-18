The Los Angeles Rams' kicking conundrum continues into Week 6, but not in the way you'd expect. After cutting former placekicker Harrison Mevis after Week 5, L.A. seemingly found its solution after signing veteran Blake Grupe to assume the kicking duties. The former Notre Dame kicker made his Rams debut on Sunday and quickly endeared himself to his new squad by netting a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter.

However, things went downhill after that. Grupe is now doubtful to return to Sunday's contest due to a knee injury, the team announced. Grupe suffered the injury while making a tackle on the kickoff following his made field goal. He was seen lowering his shoulder to hit returner Devin Duvernay and came down awkwardly.

With Grupe sidelined, the entire kicking operation is reshuffled. Punter Ethan Evans will serve as the kicker, while receiver Jordan Whittington could be the holder, as ESPN notes he was working on holds along the sideline.

Grupe entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023, initially signing with the Saints. He played for New Orleans until midway through the 2025 season, when he was released. After that, he made stops with the Colts and Jets before finding his way to the Rams. Coming into this game, Grupe had converted 81.9% of his career field goals (86-of-105) and 98% of his extra points (96-of-98).

The kicking game has been an issue throughout the first half of the season for the Rams, and it came to a head during Monday's overtime loss to the Bills. Mevis failed to convert on either of his field goal attempts, including what would've been a game-winner, which was blocked. That forced Los Angeles' hand to make a change in favor of Grupe, but this latest injury keeps them in a kicking nightmare.