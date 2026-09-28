Taylor Swift fans and football fans might have more in common than you may think. One thing they have in common is that they love to review tape.

For Swifties, this means going back to her music videos, posts and award speeches to find any hint they can at the next album or era. They look for parallels, significant numbers, reoccurring characters, hand signals and colors to painstakingly find every detail they can.

Football fans do this too, reviewing tape to analyze all three phases of the game, looking deep into pocket time, coverages, penalties, missed calls, coaching decisions and stats from each game.

Swifties and NFL fans have collided a lot as of late and her newest music video is just another example. Swift premiered her music video for "Patient Zero" during the Video Music Awards on Sunday night, at the same time the Los Angeles Rams were taking on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

Since nothing gets past Swift fans or football fans, they both noticed a familiar face in the video.

As Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was on the field, he was also on the big screen at the VMAs, with a cameo in the "Patient Zero" music video. His performance in the music video may have exceeded his performance on Sunday Night Football, as he went 30-for-55 for 390 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 30-26 loss.

Stafford attended Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding with his wife Kelly, who was also seen in the music video. The Staffords have four daughters, who are known Swift fans, so no doubt they were thrilled to see their parents in a music video.

Could Stafford's appearance in the music video be yet another easter egg from the famous singer? I wouldn't put it past her.

Sunday was a big night for the Swift-Kelce household. Swift won Video of the Year for "The Fate of Ophelia" and Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-10 to remain a perfect 3-0 on the season. Swift could not attend the game because she was too busy winning the Artist Director Award at the VMAs, but she could be at their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, as she has already made game appearances this year.