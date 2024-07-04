The Los Angeles Rams are celebrating the Fourth of July by bringing back a familiar face. On Thursday, the team announced it has reached an agreement with veteran safety John Johnson III. The specific terms of Johnson's new deal with L.A. were not immediately disclosed.

Johnson began his NFL career with the Rams after the club drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Boston College. He played his first four seasons with the franchise and, in that time, developed into a starting-caliber safety while also ascending into being named a team captain.

In the spring of 2021, Johnson left the organization after signing a three-year, $33.75 million deal with the Cleveland Browns in free agency. The 28-year-old started in all 32 of his regular-season games played for the Browns from 2021-2022.

Despite putting up 101 tackles and breaking up four passes in the 2022 season, the Browns released Johnson in March 2023. That opened the door for a reunion with the Rams as he inked a one-year deal with the franchise at the beginning of last August. Johnson went on to play in 17 games for the Rams in the regular season with eight starts and got the starting nod in the club's lone playoff matchup against the Detroit Lions.

For his career, Johnson has 554 tackles, 14 interceptions and 47 pass breakups.