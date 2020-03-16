Rams running back Todd Gurley's name has been coming up in trade talks, per report

The NFL has already seen one running back with a gargantuan contract be dealt to start the legal tampering period, so why not one more? Of course, that first deal we're referring to is the one that found the Houston Texans absorbing all of David Johnson's remaining contract, while shipping star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona (Patrik Walker graded the trade with a complete breakdown). Now, it could be Los Angeles' Todd Gurley who is next to be on the move.

As Michael Silver of the NFL Network reports, the Rams running back's name has been coming in trade talks as the new league year is set to begin on Wednesday. It won't be easy for L.A. to find a suitor for Gurley, 25, as his contract isn't exactly team-friendly. He is signed through the 2023 season and has a cap hit of $17.25 million in 2020. From there, his cap numbers are $13.2 million (2021), $14.2 million (2022) and just under $12.5 million (2023), according to Spotrac. It's not until after the 2021 season where there is an out in Gurley's current deal that could shed $10 million off a club's cap.

With that contract in mind, the Rams will be hard-pressed to find a trade partner that will give up significant assets for Gurley's services. If anything, Los Angeles may have to surrender some pieces to get Gurley off their books.

Not only is his contract tough to swallow, but Gurley's production and health have been an issue over the past two seasons. Chronic knee problems have plagued his production and he just rushed for a career-low 857 yards in 2019 on 3.8 yards per carry. His 207 receiving yards were also the lowest since his rookie year.