Rams vs. Cardinals odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from proven computer model

An NFC West battle is on tap between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is 3-7-1 overall and 1-3-1 at home, while Los Angeles is 6-5 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Rams are two games behind the final wild card spot in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have lost four straight, allowing 28 or more points in all of the defeats. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Cardinals vs. Rams odds, while the over-under is set at 47.5.

Arizona had to absorb a 36-26 loss against San Francisco two weeks ago. Arizona's defeat came about despite a quality game from quarterback Kyler Murray, who picked up 67 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw for two touchdowns. The Cardinals blew a 16-0 lead and were not able to hold a three-point edge with 6:30 left in the game. Murray has led the Cardinals in rushing in each of the past two games.

As for Los Angeles, the Rams were demolished by Baltimore last Monday, 45-6. The Rams took the worst loss in their three seasons under coach Sean McVay. The Rams failed to score a touchdown for the second time in three games and quarterback Jared Goff has not thrown a touchdown pass in his last three contests.

The Cardinals are worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, with 29 on the season. But the Rams are coming into Sunday's contest with the fifth fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 11 on the season.

