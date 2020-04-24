Ravens draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Baltimore's Round 2-3 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Ravens are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Ravens saw the draft board fall into place on Day 1, landing star LSU linebacker Patrick Queen to fill a clear need on the defense. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Baltimore Ravens 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|28
|LB Patrick Queen, LSU
|B
|2
|55*
|
|
|2
|60
|
|
|3
|92
|
|
|3
|106^
|
|
|4
|129*
|
|
|4
|134
|
|
|5
|170*
|
|
|7
|225*
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Baltimore Ravens 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 55 acquired from Falcons as part of Hayden Hurst trade
- No. 129 acquired from Patriots as part of Jermaine Eluemunor trade
- No. 170 acquired from Vikings as part of Kaare Vedvik trade
- No. 225 acquired from Jets as apart of Alex Lewis trade
