Once Lamar Jackson returns to the Baltimore Ravens, there will be plenty of wrinkles to the offense the team's franchise quarterback will have to catch up on. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman admitted he added some parts to the offense Jackson will have to learn.

"We kind of went back and changed some things and added some things," Roman said Wednesday. "There are definitely some things that are new (and) that we haven't done. There are also a bunch of things that he's pretty well-adjusted to -- probably 80% stuff he knows, 20% stuff that we look forward to working on."

The Ravens don't have a timeline for when Jackson will come back for OTAs as he awaits a contract extension from the team. Regardless if Jackson gets a contract extension or not, the Ravens quarterback has pledged he will be there for OTAs at some point.

"I'm not going to get into all of that. I'll let you talk to him about that, but our job as coaches is to develop everybody to their fullest, and when they're here we can do that," Roman said. "That's what we're focused on right now. I'm sure that Lamar is working hard, but he'll have the chance, I'm sure at some point, to talk to you guys about that."

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • 8 CMP% 64.4 YDs 2882 TD 16 INT 13 YD/Att 7.54 View Profile

The Ravens quarterback has been working this offseason with throwing coach Adam Dedeaux in preparation for the season. Jackson recorded at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in seven games last season, tying Randall Cunningham (1990) for the most such performances in NFL single-season history (he also accomplished the feat in 2019).

Jackson is the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards (35 games), and his 10 100-yard rushing games are tied with Michael Vick for the most in league history. He also is the only quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season twice. His five games with 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards are also the most in league history.

The Ravens want Jackson's game to evolve even more as he enters his fifth season. When Jackson does arrive to OTAs, he'll have some work to accomplish.