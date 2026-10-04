Tyler Huntley started the second half of the Baltimore Ravens' Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, as Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury at the end of the second quarter. He is questionable to return.

Jackson suffered an injury on the second-to-last play of the first half, when Jermaine Johnson II sacked him and appeared to twist his ankle. The two-time NFL MVP completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, to go along with 20 yards rushing.

While Jackson is on the sideline, he was seen walking around and talking with teammates. CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis reports Jackson is walking with a noticeable limp. The Ravens are nursing a 24-10 lead.

This is Huntley's first action of the season, and he went 2-0 as the Ravens' starter last year. "Snoop" famously made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2022 after stepping in for Jackson and going 2-2 as the starter, helping the Ravens make the playoffs. Expect Baltimore to lean on running back Derrick Henry, who is facing his old team this Sunday. Since the Titans allowed him to walk in free agency in 2024, he has led the NFL with 3,817 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns.

Jackson entered Sunday with 745 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception through three weeks. He leads the league in yards per attempt (9.8) and yards per attempt off play-action (13.4). We'll see if the Ravens can register their third win of the season without their star quarterback.