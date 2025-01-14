Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed is returning to the coaching ranks. On Monday, Chamblee (Ga.) High School announced Reed has been named the school's offensive coordinator.

Reed's son, Ed Reed III, plays for Chamblee and will be a senior in 2025. Reed has assisted the Chamblee coaching staff in the past, but never in an official capacity.

"Excited about the opportunity to help the Chamblee community and teach this game to the Chamblee football team," Reed said in a statement. "Thanks for all the support out there, and while other coaching opportunities were available to me, at other levels of football, I couldn't pass up the chance to coach my son."

Reed does have official coaching experience in the past. The Hall of Famer served as the Buffalo Bills assistant defensive backs coach during the 2016 season. In addition, Reed was the Miami Hurricanes chief of staff as well as the program's senior football advisor from 2020-2022.

Reed played 11 of his 12 professional seasons with the Ravens, and was selected to nine Pro Bowls during that span. The Ravens legend even won the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2004 in a season where he registered 76 tackles, a career-best nine interceptions and forced two fumbles.