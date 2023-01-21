The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman this week, and they are now in pursuit of a new lead man on offense. Per ESPN, the Ravens have requested permission to speak with Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales for their open offensive coordinator job.

Canales has been with the Seahawks since 2010. He has worked as the wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for Seattle. Previously, Canales served as USC's offensive administrative assistant for one year, where he worked as an assistant strength coach and some with the quarterbacks, per his profile on the Seahawks' official website.

The Seahawks, of course, were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, making the playoffs as the No. 7 seed even after parting ways with franchise quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. Canales' work with new quarterback Geno Smith was a big reason for Seattle's success in 2022, as the former backup signal-caller completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, earning a Pro Bowl bid for the first time in his career.

Earlier this week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that star quarterback Lamar Jackson will have input on who the new offensive coordinator will be. Roman was known as a run-game designer during his time with the Ravens. More passing could be coming to Baltimore in the future, and Canales is reportedly someone the team is interested in.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media added Saturday that Jackson will be as involved as he wants to be and that the team will value his feedback and keep him up to speed on all developments as Baltimore searches for a new OC.