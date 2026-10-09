The Baltimore Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson when the team travels to Atlanta to take on the red-hot Falcons, as he has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley will start under center as Baltimore looks to improve on its 3-1 record.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told reporters they knew Jackson being ruled out for Week 5 was always a possibility, but that the quarterback worked "his tail off" in recovery, and is "doing everything in his power to get back." He did not practice at all this week.

The two-time NFL MVP injured his ankle at the end of the second quarter in the Ravens' eventual 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. On the second-to-last play of the first half, Jermaine Johnson II tackled Jackson, who appeared to twist his ankle. Jackson was having an impressive game up to that point, completing 15-of-20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Huntley replaced Jackson in the third quarter and completed 8-of-9 passes for 63 yards and rushed four times for 16 yards. The Ravens did not score a single point in the final two quarters. "Snoop" has a 7-9 record as a starter and has scored 14 total touchdowns compared to 12 turnovers.

The Ravens are 6-11 in the regular season without Jackson since he became the full-time starter. His durability has become a talking point, as Baltimore has won zero playoff games in seasons where Jackson missed time due to injuries.

Year Injury Games missed 2026 Ankle ? 2025 Back 1 2025 Hamstring 3 2022 PCL sprain 5 2021 Ankle 4

Jackson's injury comes at a bad time, as the Ravens have to travel to take on one of the hottest teams in the NFL in prime time. Since Michael Penix Jr. returned to the field, the Falcons are averaging 40.0 points per game after averaging just 8.0 points per game in Weeks 1-2. Penix has brought some stability to the passing attack, as Drake London is averaging 145.0 receiving yards per game over the past two contests, but the real headliner for Atlanta's offense is running back Bijan Robinson.

Robinson ranks second in rushing yards per game (123.5) and scrimmage yards per game (153.5) entering Week 5. In the Falcons' 45-24 shellacking of the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, he rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Brian Robinson Jr. also played a part in the beatdown, rushing for 62 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons ran 35 times and passed the ball just 20 times. The Falcons also boast the No. 1 rushing defense in the league, allowing 48.3 rushing yards per game.